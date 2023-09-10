See broadcast news' brightest stars off screen and in full grandparent mode as they gush over their families' youngest members.

These TV anchors wake up with a lot to be thankful for. After raising kids of their own, morning show mainstays like Gayle King , Kathie Lee Gifford and Al Roker have become grandparents. And despite their broadcasting fame, they obsessed over their baby's babies just like the rest of their generation, always sharing sweet photos with and stories about the little ones.

01 of 06 Gayle King Gayle King with her grandson. Gayle King/Instagram The CBS Mornings anchor became a grandma in 2021, when her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed a baby boy with her husband Virgil Miller. Since then, King has spent loads of time bonding with her grandson, Luca, and showing up for all of his milestone moments. In March 2022, the TV host gushed about the little guy on Parents Magazine's We Are Family podcast. "I'm so nuts about this child," King said. "I'm certainly not the first person to have a grandchild — I realize that, but what I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself. She's so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners."

03 of 06 Lester Holt Lester Holt with his grandsons. Lester Holt/Instagram Lester Holt has a trio of grandkids to dote on at home. His son, fellow journalist Stefan Holt, and daughter-in-law Morgan are parents to sons Henry, 6, Sam, 4, and James (not pictured), who turns 2 in late September. During the pandemic (before baby James arrived), the NBC News anchor proudly shared how the third-generation Holts were dipping their tiny toes in the broadcasting world with their dad. During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show, Lester told Jimmy Fallon that Henry and Sam were helping Stefan record his broadcasts. Lester shared a photo of his two grandsons standing on either side of their dad's camera setup. "It warmed my heart because it immediately made me think of a picture that was taken when I was an anchor in Chicago at the CBS station,” said Lester, who is a father of two between Stefan and younger son Cameron. “It was really heartwarming to think back, God I remember when you guys were little and we did pictures like that, and now there’s my grandson.”



04 of 06 Kathie Lee Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford with her grandkids. Joan Lunden/Instagram The former morning show anchor gets to experience twice as much family fun as a grandparent of two. Gifford's son Cody welcomed a little boy of his own, Frankie, in May 2022, and her daughter Cassidy became a boy-mom with the arrival of her son Finn in June 2023. Gifford frequently obsesses over the little boys on social media, posting sweet photos of and with her grandsons. This past July, the Today alum shared a photo of her and one-year-old Frankie wearing matching sun hats. Her caption oozed with grandmotherly love: "Heaven…. I’m in heaven! Or as close as I’m going to get to it on this earth!" she wrote alongside the snap. And her brood is only growing: In June, Cody and his wife Erika announced that they are expecting baby number two this coming winter!

05 of 06 Joan Lunden Joan Lunden grandkids. Joan Lunden/Instagram The former Good Morning America co-host is a mother to seven and a grandmother of four. Joan Lunden's eldest daughter, Jamie, is mom to sons Asher, 4, and Mason, who turned 8 on Sept. 9. Her second-born daughter, Lindsay, has one daughter Parker, 9, and one son named Leo, 6. Lunden shares Jamie, 43, Lindsay, 40, and her third daughter Sarah, 36, with ex-husband Michael Krauss. With her second husband Jeff Konigsberg, the Good Morning America alumna welcomed two sets of twins via surrogate. Her son Max and daughter Kate were born in 2003, and her son Jack and daughter Kim followed in 2005.

