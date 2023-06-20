Morgan Wallen's Son, 2½, Gets Stitches After Pet Dog Bites Him in Face: 'He'll Be OK,' Says Singer's Ex

The country singer's 2½-year-old son Indigo was treated for his injuries following a dog attack at home

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 20, 2023
Morgan Wallen Son Dog Attack.
Morgan Wallen and son Indigo.

Morgan Wallen/Instagram

Morgan Wallen’s son has been left with stitches after receiving a dog bite to the face.

The country singer’s ex KT Smith — who is mom to their son Indigo Wilder, 2½ — revealed Monday that the toddler was unexpectedly attacked by her pet dog, Legend, and that as a result, she was looking to re-home the animal.

After a trip to the emergency room, “Indigo’s okay. His scar will be minimum — he did have stitches, but he’ll be OK,” Smith, 28, said in an update to her Instagram Story.

She appeared very emotional as she added that the past couple of days since the attack had been “extremely hard and full of tears.”

KT Smith.

Morgan Wallen Instagram

Smith told followers she’d “gone back and forth” on putting her 2-year-old pooch down or sending him to a shelter following the attack, but said, through tears, that Legend “does not deserve that, because he is wonderful.”

"He hasn’t shown any bit of aggression, before [the attack], at all,” the mother of one said in another clip. “I know there are options that I could have done, with keeping him with a muzzle on around the house — he doesn’t deserve that either.”

“I can’t be a mom that keeps a dog in the house when my child is also traumatized, probably, from that,” Smith continued. “I can’t be a good dog mom to him, keeping a muzzle on him, or a good mom, in general, having a kid really scared of him in the home.”

Wallen’s ex said “It’s hard for me even being home," and added that she was looking for her Great Pyrenees to be rehoused “before Indigo gets home.”

KT Smith and her dog Legend.

Morgan Wallen Instagram

In another clip, she walked over to Legend in the living room and stroked him — clearly still attached to the pooch.

“I don’t care about the hate that I get from this. I care more about my kid and giving [Legend] a home that he deserves,” Smith added.

The distraught mom told followers in a final post that she had now found "the sweetest family" for Legend nearby, "where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm" and they can visit when they want.

"Thank you guys again, for helping but for also crying with me and lifting me up," Smith concluded.

KT Smith's Instagram Story.

Morgan Wallen Instagram

Smith and Wallen, 30, welcomed son Indigo on July 10, 2020, after they had gone their separate ways.

Shortly after his son's birth, Wallen came under fire when he was caught on camera using a racial slur while drunk in February 2021. He apologized in a statement obtained by PEOPLE and checked into a rehabilitation center a year later.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer returned to the awards stage for the first time after the controversy at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022.

Wallen previously told PEOPLE in January 2021 that he wants to set a good example for his son as he co-parents alongside Smith.

"I just hope to give him as sound advice as my parents gave me and show him love and let him know that I'm here for him and that I'm his friend. I'm here to help, and I'm here to guide," the musician said. "I'm just gonna try to do the best I can."

