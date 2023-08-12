Morgan Wallen Shaves Off Signature Mullet and Mustache: 'I Didn’t Like My Long Hair Anymore'

Nevermind doing One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen just made two big changes to his appearance!

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer, 30, surprised fans with a new look at his Columbus, Ohio, show — the latest stop on his One Night at a Time Tour — on Friday night.

Rather than his signature mullet and mustache, the country star debuted a bald upper lip and head, which he covered with a red baseball cap.

Two songs into the performance, the singer stopped to clear the air about his new ‘do.

In fan-captured footage shared on TikTok, Wallen pauses the show to address the crowd, saying, “Before we get any further, I didn’t like my long hair anymore, so I shaved it off” — an announcement that was met with a combination of cheers and boos.

Although he has yet to share the bald look on his own social media accounts, folks have already flocked to The Voice alum’s Instagram to share their opinions.

“Grow it back. Stat,” one commenter wrote, while another expressed sheer disbelief: “No way bro shaved his head.”

"I wish you would’ve asked me first before you shaved your head," one fan joked, adding "but I still find you attractive.”

Employees of The Schott, the Columbus venue where Wallen debuted his new look — and where he will take the stage again on Saturday — asked fans waiting in line how they feel about the country star’s change in appearance.

In the video, the workers called the change “the biggest news in music this week” — joking that it surpasses even Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) announcement.

“I will say I miss the mullet a lot,” one fan at The Schott said. “And I wish he would have waited two more days to cut his hair.”

“I think he can rock anything,” a different concertgoer said of the “Wasted on You” singer, and another echoed this sentiment, saying, “I think he’s hot no matter what.”

“He’s bringing the bald back,” yet another fan asserted.

Before taking the stage sans mullet, Wallen delayed his One Night at a Time Tour earlier this year due to vocal fold trauma, which the National Institute of Health says "is caused by excessive and improper use of the voice.”

The “Thinkin’ Bout Me” artist was cleared to tour in June, sharing on Instagram that his doctor had cleared him to talk, sing and take the stage again — a month after he first announced his vocal rest and tour postponement.

"The doc cleared me to talk and sing... we back," Wallen wrote alongside the announcement.

