Morgan Wallen Says He's Cleared to Sing Again After Weeks-Long Vocal Rest: 'We Back'

In May, the "Last Night" singer revealed he had vocal fold trauma and delayed his tour for six weeks

By
Published on June 6, 2023 08:45 PM
Morgan Wallen attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Morgan Wallen. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen is ready to get back onstage!

On Tuesday, the country star shared that he was cleared to "talk and sing" again by his doctor in an Instagram Stories post, weeks after he announced he was going on vocal rest and would delay his tour.

"The doc cleared me to talk and sing... we back," Wallen, 29, wrote alongside a photo of himself sitting on a boat in the water. He has yet to announce when he will perform again, though his next scheduled date is June 22 in Chicago.

Morgan Wallen Says He's Cleared to Sing Again After Vocal Rest https://www.instagram.com/stories/morganwallen/3119476020248164438/
Morgan Wallen.

morgan wallen/instagram

Earlier in the day, he shared a photo where he's smiling on a boat next to pal Eric Church. He captioned the post, "It's Island Time."

On May 9, Wallen revealed he had vocal fold trauma, which "is caused by excessive and improper use of the voice," per the National Institute of Health.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt voice center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible," the "Me to Me" singer said in the Instagram video.

He added, "So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do. They don't want me to talk at all, but they said that if I need to it's OK for something like this."

In addition to his vocal cord strain, the "Whiskey Glasses" performer said that he tore his LAT muscle. Due to the vocal rest, Wallen did not make his previously scheduled festival performances within the six-week timeframe and missed the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he was slated to perform.

Per a press release from Wallen's rep, tickets for the original dates will be honored for rescheduled performances, and a 30-day refund window will be available when new dates are announced

"[The doctors] told me that if I do this the right way that I'll get back to 100%. They also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, I'll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is the choice I had to make. I hate it but I love you guys," Wallen said.

He concluded, "I'll see you soon, and I'll be back better than ever."

Before the vocal rest, Wallen postponed four shows. He first revealed that he lost his voice on April 23 when he called off his show in Oxford, Mississippi, minutes before he was set to perform. The next night, he announced the three remaining shows that week in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska would also be postponed. He returned to the stage in Florida on May 4 before he went on vocal rest.

