Morgan Wade Reveals Plans for Preventative Double Mastectomy After Genetic Testing

The country singer, 28, said she’ll undergo a double mastectomy in November

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 02:16 PM
Country star Morgan Wade unveils plans to undergo double mastectomy
Photo:

 Keith Griner/Getty Images

Morgan Wade revealed she is undergoing a preventative double mastectomy in the fall.

The country singer, 28, recently spoke to PageSix about her decision to have the procedure after doing genetic testing last year and learning she has a mutation of her RAD51D gene.

Everyone has two copies of the RAD51D gene, which is inherited from each parent. A mutation in one copy of the gene can increase the chance for an individual to develop certain types of cancer in their lifetime.

“I had the RAD51D gene, it’s a breast cancer gene so I’m having a double mastectomy in November,” Wade told the outlet. “I’m going really hard up until November so then November and December I have off to rest.”

“I’m feeling fine, I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out,” she said, noting that she works out 7 days a week. “That’s my only qualm about it.”

“My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine,” the “WIlder Days” singer added.

RELATED: Morgan Wade Says Singing About Sobriety Helps Her Connect with Fans: 'They Don't Feel So Alone'

Country star Morgan Wade unveils plans to undergo double mastectomy

 Keith Griner/Getty Images

RELATED: Miranda McKeon, 20, Talks 'Empowerment' from Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy: 'I Feel So Confident'

After sharing the news on Instagram Tuesday, Wade posted a few facts from nonprofit FORCE about the mutation.

Women with a RAD51D mutation have a 20-40% lifetime risk for breast cancer, according to the organization. Women who test positive for the mutation also have about a 10-20% lifetime risk for ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

The singer then shared her appreciation for the kind messages she’s received since announcing the news.

“Thank you all so much for the love. I feel so blessed to have so much support. ❤️ to those of you who are upset (I don’t understand why) that I am taking preventative measures - please don’t waste your time,” Wade wrote. “I want a long healthy life. That’s why I’m doing this.”

“I am not excited to chop off parts of my body. I am not excited to be laying in a bed for a bit recovering. But I am happy to know that after November I will have peace of mind,” she added. “I am in the hands of a great doctor / plastic surgeon. I am thankful for detecting this now. Much love to you all ❤️.”

Related Articles
Taylor Lautner Calls Out Hateful Comments Saying He 'Did Not Age Well'
Taylor Lautner Responds to Comments That He’s 'Not Aging Well': 'Be Nice, It’s Not That Difficult'
Bre Tiesi
'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says She's Like a Plastic Surgery 'Guinea Pig': 'What Haven't I Done?'
Leanne Hainsby's cancer journey
Leanne Hainsby Says She Has 'Quiet Strength' After Cancer Battle in Beaming Post
National Eating Disorders Association is replacing volunteers and staff who work its chatline with a chatbot
Chatbot to Replace Human Staffers at National Eating Disorders Association Helpline
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
Social Media Can Be a ‘Profound Risk’ to Youth, Surgeon General Warns
Kyle Richards arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kyle Richards Won't Try Ozempic Because of Her 'Terrible Anxiety’: 'That Would Scare Me to Death'
Matt Roloff Says Life Has Been a Bit Rough Lately as He Shares Photo from Hospital Bed
'LPBW'’s Matt Roloff Hospitalized amid 'Complications' During Routine Procedure, Shares 'Scary News'
Lewis Capaldi visits Hits Radio
Lewis Capaldi's Mental Health Has 'Taken a Beating' Due to His Music Career, Says It Causes 'Distress'
UKRAINE - 2021/06/28: In this photo illustration, Beachbody logo is seen on a smartphone screen.
Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges Fitness Powerhouse Beachbody Exploited Workers
tammy slaton posts selfie on instagram
'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos After Weight Loss Transformation
Aerosol spray can
13-Year-Old Australian Girl Dies from Dangerous ‘Chroming’ Trend
Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Explains Why She Didn't Hide Her Ozempic Journey
Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Explains Why She Didn’t Hide Her Ozempic Use After Losing 30 Lbs.
Amanza Smith 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Feb 2023
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Benign Biopsy: 'Grateful'
Tom Arnold arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR"
Tom Arnold Says Suffering Stroke 'Was a Great Wake-Up Call'
Bruce Willis with wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters.
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares 'Most Loving and Compassionate Thing' Their Daughter Did for Him
Baylen Dupree, 20, Raising Awareness About Tourette Syndrome
Baylen Dupree Talks Feeling 'Embarrassed, Insecure' in Public with Tourette's: 'Push Past the Hard Days'