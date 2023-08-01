Morgan Miller Thanks Fans and Doctors for Well Wishes for Her Three Kids After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Morgan Miller is sharing a happy update about her kids' health.

The mom shared a pair of photos of her three youngest kids — daughter Scarlet Olivia, 19 months, and twin boys Asher and Aksel, 3½ — as she thanked fans and doctors for their "well wishes" after the three were brought to the emergency room with carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love, kindness and well wishes," the 36-year-old wrote. "And a huge thank you to the nurses and doctors for their quick thinking. These 3 are full of smiles ❤️."

"Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway, landing them in the ER," she explained in a previous Instagram post.

"They were on high-flow oxygen for over four hours," she continued. "It was a terrifying experience, but thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

When a commenter asked how the beach volleyball athlete knew something was wrong with her kids, she provided further details.

"Asher was complaining of an upset stomach and was white as a ghost. When I laid him down to look at his stomach, he started to pass out," she revealed.

"I rushed him to the ER and they ran all the tests which all came back normal. I wrote the nanny to check on the other kids and she said Aksel was starting to have the same symptoms."

She continued, "I notified the nurse and she said if there’s ever more than one with the same symptoms then they check for carbon monoxide poisoning and sure enough that’s what it was. They had us clear the house and bring everyone down to get tested and they sent the fire department up to check our home."

Aside from Asher and Aksel, the couple are also parents to sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7, as well as late daughter Emmy, who died in an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.