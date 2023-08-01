Morgan Miller Thanks Fans, Doctors for 'Well Wishes' for Her Three Kids After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Morgan Miller's kids are doing better after a scary medical situation

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 02:22PM EDT
Morgan Miller Thanks Fans and Doctors for Well Wishes for Her Three Kids After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Bode and Morgan Miller's kids. Photo:

Morgan Miller/Instagram (2)

Morgan Miller is sharing a happy update about her kids' health.

The mom shared a pair of photos of her three youngest kids — daughter Scarlet Olivia, 19 months, and twin boys Asher and Aksel, 3½ — as she thanked fans and doctors for their "well wishes" after the three were brought to the emergency room with carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Thank you to everyone for all the love, kindness and well wishes," the 36-year-old wrote. "And a huge thank you to the nurses and doctors for their quick thinking. These 3 are full of smiles ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway, landing them in the ER," she explained in a previous Instagram post.

"They were on high-flow oxygen for over four hours," she continued. "It was a terrifying experience, but thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

When a commenter asked how the beach volleyball athlete knew something was wrong with her kids, she provided further details.

Morgan Miller Details Terrifying Experience That Left Three of Her Kids with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Morgan Miller/Instagram

"Asher was complaining of an upset stomach and was white as a ghost. When I laid him down to look at his stomach, he started to pass out," she revealed.

"I rushed him to the ER and they ran all the tests which all came back normal. I wrote the nanny to check on the other kids and she said Aksel was starting to have the same symptoms."

She continued, "I notified the nurse and she said if there’s ever more than one with the same symptoms then they check for carbon monoxide poisoning and sure enough that’s what it was. They had us clear the house and bring everyone down to get tested and they sent the fire department up to check our home."

Aside from Asher and Aksel, the couple are also parents to sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7, as well as late daughter Emmy, who died in an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

Related Articles
Ashley Simpson, Evan Ross Family
Ashlee Simpson and Ex Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Looks All Grown Up as He Towers Over His Mom in Photo
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Chris Pratt and son at baseball game
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos with Son Jack, 10, as They Visit Dodgers Stadium: 'What a Day!'
Rhea Durham Shares Scenes from Her Summer with Mark Wahlberg and Their Three Kids
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Scenes from Summer Adventures with Husband and Their Four Kids
Robert Rodriguez en la premiere de Machete, Festival Internacional de Venecia 2010.
Robert Rodriguez Opens Up About Working with Son Racer on 'Spy Kids': 'Most Valued Collaborator' (Exclusive)
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace, 12, After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love'
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry-Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
David Beckham and daughter, Harper
David Beckham Lets Daughter Harper, 12, Do His Makeup: 'Needed a Little Powder and Contouring'
Alicia Keys and Son, Genesis
Alicia Keys' Son, 8, Bemoans Her Use of Pasties in Concert Outfit: 'Everybody Can See Your Boobs'
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'
Brittany Mahomes Reflects on Family Life with Patrick During Off-Season: 'We Enjoyed Every Second Of It'
Brittany Mahomes Reflects on Family Life with Husband Patrick During Off-Season: 'Enjoyed Every Second'
Tori Roloff Instagram Stories
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo of All Three of Her Kids Enjoying a Morning at the Park Together
Nikki Sixx celebrates daughter's birthday
Nikki Sixx and Wife Courtney Throw Daughter Ruby a 'Sleeping Beauty'-Themed 4th Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Mandy Moore posts pic of son eating oatmeal
Mandy Moore Calls Son Gus a 'Champ' as He Braves 'Crazy Rash' on His Legs, Feet and Arms
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Summer Camp
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Camp