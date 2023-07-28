Morgan Miller Details 'Terrifying Experience' That Left Three of Her Kids with Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Morgan Miller is opening up about a recent scary moment for her family.

Sharing video of twin boys Asher and Aksel, 3½, and daughter Scarlet Olivia, 19 months, in the emergency room, the mom, 36, detailed the "terrifying experience" with construction at the family home that led to the scene.

"Receiving a lot of messages so addressing it here… Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway, landing them in the ER," she explained.

"They were on high-flow oxygen for over four hours," she continued. "It was a terrifying experience, but thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

When a commenter asked how the beach volleyball athlete knew something was wrong with her kids, she provided further details.

"Asher was complaining of an upset stomach and was white as a ghost. When I laid him down to look at his stomach, he started to pass out," she revealed.

"I rushed him to the ER and they ran all the tests which all came back normal. I wrote the nanny to check on the other kids and she said Aksel was starting to have the same symptoms."

She continued, "I notified the nurse and she said if there’s ever more than one with the same symptoms then they check for carbon monoxide poisoning and sure enough that’s what it was. They had us clear the house and bring everyone down to get tested and they sent the fire department up to check our home."

Husband Bode Miller opened up about the experience on his own Instagram Thursday in a since-deleted post.

"Earlier this week we had a crane parked in our driveway for a few hours. Despite keeping the kids inside for obvious safety reasons, the little ones got really sick from it," he wrote.

"Asher ended up in the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning," he continued. "All are well now, but passing along as a reminder to all parents of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Reminder to go test your CO detectors."

Aside from Asher and Aksel, the couple are also parents to sons Easton, 4, and Nash, 7, as well as late daughter Emmy, who died in an accidental drowning at 19 months old in June 2018. Bode is also dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

