Morgan Freeman Turns 86 as Michael Douglas and More Share Birthday Tributes: 'Have a Great One'

"Happy birthday to my good friend," Michael Douglas wrote to Morgan Freeman on Thursday

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 2, 2023 12:22 PM
Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Photo:

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Morgan Freeman is receiving birthday tributes from his famous pals.

On Thursday, the actor turned 86, and on Instagram, Michael Douglas shared a photo smiling with Freeman to honor him. The pair worked together on the 2013 comedy Last Vegas (alongside Robert De Niro and Kevin Kline) and on the Netflix series The Kominsky Method.

"Happy birthday to my good friend @morganfreeman! I had such an incredible time working with Morgan on the final season of The Kominsky Method. Have a great one Morgan! MD," Douglas, 78, wrote in the caption.

Freeman replied in the comments, "Thank you my friend."

Morgan Freeman and Michael Douglas

Instagram/michaelkirkdouglas

Zach Braff, who recently directed Freeman in the movie A Good Person, also posted a tribute. Braff, 48, shared a photo on Instagram of Freeman kissing him on the cheek and joked about making his Scrubs costar and friend Donald Faison jealous.

"Happy Birthday @morganfreeman. I never wanted to post this picture out of fear of making @donald_aison jealous. But alas, I am running out of Morgan pictures," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2021, Freeman told Parade magazine whether he plans to one day retire. The Oscar winner said at the time, "I think this business retires you. I’m not quite sure I can say, 'Well, yeah, I’m going to retire,' because if your phone keeps ringing, you’re probably going to keep working. So I’m going to stop there and say probably not."

He added, "When I began my career, not when I wanted to be an actor but when it started, by that time, I just wanted to be a working actor."

"You start out wanting to be a star of some sort, but I very quickly learned once you get into the business of stardom, that’s a strange dream to have," he said. "If you can just get enough work to pay your rent, you’re going to be happy camper."

