Morgan Fairchild Announces Death of Fiancé Mark Seiler: 'Hold Your Loved Ones Close'

Morgan Fairchild’s fiancé and partner of 36 years, Mark Seiler, has died.

The General Hospital star, 73, detailed in a set of social media posts this week that Seiler died earlier this month.

“#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my life partner (36 years together) & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night," Fairchild wrote on Twitter, alongside a throwback photograph of the pair.

"He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection," she added. “Hold your loved ones close."

Fairchild later described Seiler as “a warm, brilliant & very funny man" in a post shared on Instagram. “I am devastated. Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All,” she wrote, adding a series of heart emojis.



Fairchild received several messages of condolences from friends, including Mark Hamill, who wrote, “So sorry for your loss, Morgan. Sending my love & deepest condolences your way,” on Twitter.

The actress said she is “still kinda in shock” in response to former government official Richard Stengal, who commented, “So terribly sorry. Thinking of you."

Fairchild and Seiler in an Instagram photo shared last May. Morgan Fairchild/Instagram

Fairchild and her longtime love began dating in 1980, and Seiler was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2016.

Fairchild opened up about his disease in a tweet in April, noting that the pair had "been living with this for a while.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairchild revealed that Seiler had been staying in a nursing home.

“They’re taking very good care of him there,” she told Closer in June 2020. “I’m very grateful that they haven’t had any cases there … [but] I’m just here.”

Fairchild and Seiler in 1995. Shutterstock

Fairchild last shared a photo of Seiler on Instagram in May 2022. In the image, she and her love smiled as they sat outdoors.

“#OnMyWalk to lunch with my guy! Always fun to have iced chocolate at @BluestoneLane with a nice breeze! Our masks are on the table. #BeKind #MaskUp #VaxxUp,” Fairchild captioned the post.

The soap opera star spoke about whether she and Seiler would get married in 2020. “I don’t know, it’s definitely a long-term commitment and we’ve been together for a long time … so we may just leave it the way it is right now. We’re both getting older,” she told Closer at the time.

Fairchild was previously married to Jack Calmes from 1967 to 1973.

