More than 30 Years Later: Inside the Unsolved Yogurt Shop Murders of 4 Teens

A new episode of "People Magazine Investigates" examines the unsolved murders of Eliza Thomas, 17, Jennifer Harbison, 17, Sarah Harbison, 15, and Amy Ayers, 13

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Billboard of girls killed in the yogurt shop
Billboards depicting Eliza Thomas, Sarah Harbison, Amy Ayers and Jennifer Harbison were placed all over Austin in the months after the girls's murders. Photo:

David Kennedy/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Firefighters thought they were responding to a fire at a frozen yogurt shop that December night in 1991. But then they saw the bodies: Four young girls, charred beyond recognition in a fire meant to cover up evidence in a quadruple homicide that has haunted Austin, Texas, ever since. 

More than 30 years later, People Magazine Investigates dives into the still-unsolved case in its upcoming episode titled “Who Killed Our Girls?” airing on ID and streaming on Max today, Aug. 21, 9/8c. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Dozens of people have falsely confessed to the murders of 17-year-olds Eliza Thomas and Jennifer Harbison, who worked at the “I Can’t Believe it’s Yogurt” shop, along with Jennifer’s younger sister, Sarah, 15, and her best friend, Amy Ayers, 13.

Yogurt shop murders: Eliza Thomas; Sarah Harbison; Jennifer Harbison; Amy Ayers
Eliza Thomas, Sarah Harbison, Amy Ayers and Jennifer Harbison (from left to right, top to bottom).

Police ultimately centered their investigation on four teenage boys – Maurice Pierce, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen and Forest Wellburn – detaining and questioning them on and off for years. (Within days of the killings, Pierce had been found at a nearby mall with a gun matching the caliber used at the crime scene.)

By 1999, three of the boys – now men – had confessed to the murders over the years. Scott was placed on death row in 2001 and Springsteen sentenced to life behind bars a year later. But the convictions didn’t hold. The Texas Court of Appeals ruled that the men should have been given the chance to cross-examine each other. 

There were other problems with the case: A detective had held a gun to Scott’s head during his pivotal multi-day interrogation, and another detective admitted to withholding key information for more than a year that all but ruled out Pierce’s gun as the murder weapon. Investigators dredged the Colorado River looking for another gun supposedly dumped there almost a decade earlier but didn't find it. Later, new and improved DNA tests came back without any matches. Scott and Springsteen were released on bond in June 2009 and their charges were dismissed

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

With the case remaining unsolved, last year, Republic Representative Michael McCaul of Texas cited the Yogurt Shop Murders as he helped push into legislation The Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act, allowing for a federal review and complete reinvestigation of a case that has gone cold for at least three years. As part of that process, case files are updated with new technologies available to reassess evidence.

And Amy’s own family have worked to give her memory a life of its own. Amy’s older brother, Shawn Ayers, and his wife, Angie, helped start the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Advisory Committee to push forward a growing percentage of cold case murders across the country that might otherwise fall through the cracks. “They’re not forgotten,” Angie said of the girls. “They’re not given up on.”

People Magazine Investigates: Who Killed Our Girls? airs on ID and streams on Max today, Aug. 21, at 9/8c.

Related Articles
Lucy Letby's latest custody photo (taken in November 2020).
Families of Lucy Letby's Victims Speak Out After Her Sentencing: 'There Is no Forgiving'
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
Calif. Woman Murdered, Suspect Killed After Pride Flag Dispute: Police
Michael K. Williams
N.Y.C. Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Death of 'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams
Lucy Letby's latest custody photo (taken in November 2020).
Lucy Letby Sentenced to Life in Prison After Conviction for Murdering 7 Babies in Neonatal Unit
Eunice K. Dwumfour
Suspect in Death of N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Indicted on Murder, Weapons Charges
Jared Bridegan and ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, who was just indicted for his murder.
Ex-Wife of Microsoft Executive Indicted on Murder Charge, Accused of Plotting Killing Amid Custody Dispute
Rachael DelTondo murdered May 2018
Former Student Who Became Lover Named as Suspect in Pa. Teacher's Murder 5 Years Later
Mackenzie Shirilla Sentencing
After Killing Boyfriend by Driving 100 mph into Wall Intentionally, Teen Paid Tribute to Him Online
Pasadena father found 11-year-old, Maria Gonzalez; daughter strangled under bed
'My Poor Daughter': Texas Dad Recounts Heartbreak of Finding Girl Dead After Frantically Trying to Reach Her
Cassandra Sims on Facebook
Beloved Daycare Owner Is Killed in Front of 3-Year-Old Son by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Antonio Armstrong Jr., is taken into custody after a guilty verdict in his capital murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Son of NFL Star Antonio Armstrong Found Guilty of 2016 Murder of Parents
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Spencer Moen, N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
Yogurt shop murders (L-R, clockwise from top left): Eliza Thomas; Sarah Harbison; Jennifer Harbison; Amy Ayers
Despite Dozens of Confessions to 1991 'Austin Yogurt Shop Murders' of 4 Teens, the Case Remains Unsolved
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death and Left Under Her Bed While Dad Was at Work
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death While Dad Was at Work and Frantically Trying to Reach Her
Person County Court House North Carolina
Father Accused of Murdering Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed His Son Moments Before