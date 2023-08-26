More Than 100 Confirm Their Safety After Release of Maui Wildfires Missing Persons List

"...there are hundreds more that we’re still looking for and we will not stop until we find those people,” Agent Steven Merrill with the FBI said

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 09:44PM EDT
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Photo:

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

More than a hundred people have been removed from a list of missing persons drawn in the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfire on Maui, Hawaii — the deadliest U.S. wildfire in decades — the FBI reported on Friday.

On Thursday night, Maui County officials in Hawaii released a list of 388 names of people who live or worked in Lahaina that had not been accounted for. Police Chief John Pelletier acknowledged in the release that the names on the list could “cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed” but that “it will help with the investigation.”

However, FBI Honolulu Division Special Agent Steven Merrill said in a press conference posted by local news site KHON2 News a day later that more than a hundred names were taken off the list after people or their relatives came forward saying they were safe.

"We’re very thankful for the people who have reached out by phone or email,” Merrill said.

He added, “They were… reported to be safe and sound. Again, we don't take that for granted. We still understand there are hundreds more that we’re still looking for and we will not stop until we find those people.”

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Merrill also noted that since the names were taken off the list, they can “devote more resources” to those still missing, and asked people to call their office to add a name if their relative was unaccounted for from the fires.

Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez told the Associated Press that he had moved away from Lahaina three years ago but still ended up on the missing persons list and called the FBI to take his name off the list. 

Gonzalez told AP that an incorrect list could cause some people unnecessary stress, saying, “Some people are still struggling with the impact of so many people dying,” Gonzalez told AP.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires has risen to 115, Maui officials announced earlier this week, according to Hawaii News Now

Hawaii Maui Fire Lahaina 081023
An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Maui County officials also announced on Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc, which provides electricity services to “95 percent of Hawaii’s 1.4 million residents,” along with Maui Electric Company, Limited, Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company, Inc., and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE of the county's complaint alleges that the defendants "inexcusably kept their power lines energized during the forecasted high-fire danger conditions."

"They own, design, construct, operate, maintain, and repair powerlines and other equipment to transmit electricity to residents, businesses, schools, and industries in the State of Hawai‘i, including in and around the ignition points for the Maui Fires," the lawsuit stated.

The county of Maui also alleges in the lawsuit that the "defendants’ inactions caused loss of life, severe injuries, complete destruction of homes and businesses, displacement of thousands of people, and damage to many of Hawai‘i’s historic and cultural sites."

Related Articles
Florida Woman Impaled In Back By Stingray That Narrowly Misses Her Lungs
Fla. Woman Impaled in Back by Stingray Barb That Narrowly Missed Her Lungs: 'I'm Still in Shock'
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Nearby Campus Lake After Falling Off Boat: A Very, Very Unfortunate Situation
Body of Missing Fla. College Student Found in Lake After Falling Off Boat: ‘Unfortunate Tragedy'
5-Year-Old Rings Doorbell of Home in Heartbreaking Call for Help After School Bus Drops Him at Wrong Location
Boy, 5, Rings Doorbell Asking for Help Finding Mom After Being Dropped Off at Wrong Spot
Yellowstone Visitor Faces Ban After Wandering into Thermal Area and Suffering Burns While âUnder the Influence of Alcohol or Drugsâ
Yellowstone Visitor Banned After Wandering Into Thermal Area and Suffering Burns While ‘Under the Influence'
In an aerial view, a power pole stands over burned cars and homes in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 111 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula early last week. Crews are continuing to search for missing people.
Maui County Files Lawsuit Against Hawaiian Electric Company After Devastating Wildfires
1 Rescued, 2 People Missing After Being Swept Away by Flooding in Vegas Canals
1 Person Rescued, 2 Others Missing After Being Swept Away by Floodwaters in Las Vegas Canals
Calif. Mom on âHealingâ Trip to Maui Identified as First Tourist Killed in Wildfires: âShe Had a Heart of Goldâ
Grandmother of 4 Is First Tourist Identified as Victim of Maui Fires: 'She Had a Heart of Gold'
Abraham Montes and family. Wife Martha Montes, Son Adrian Montes and Daughter Abigail Montes.good samaritan who stopped to help a driver stranded on a bridge. Then a car hit him, and he nearly died.
Dad Helped Stranded Driver — and the Heroic Act Almost Ended His Life: 'It Happened So Fast' (Exclusive)
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning in Pool: âI Was Scared for His Lifeâ
Teen Saves 3-Year-Old Cousin from Drowning After Finding Him at Bottom of Family Pool in Florida
Christie Rockwood, was last seen on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Calif. Woman Missing After Home Swept Away During Tropical Storm: 'We Still Have Hope,' Says Daughter
Guy Fieri grilling at the 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Surfcomber Hotel on February 27, 2016
Guy Fieri Is Putting on an 'Unprecedented' Event to Raise Money for Maui
Arizona Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Claim They Found Live Bat in Room
Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Allegedly Found Live Bat in Room: 'Emotionally Distressing'
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
TV Anchors Engaged
Inside the ‘Special Report’ That Led to News Anchor’s Surprise On-Camera Proposal: 'Speechless'
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital. Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital — Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Child killed, at least 20 others injured after school bus crash in Ohio
Child Killed, Over 20 Injured After Ohio School Bus Crash on First Day of School: 'Tragic'