Mookie Betts Hits a Home Run After Fan Bets His Baby's Middle Name on It: 'One of the Coolest Moments'

A diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan told Mookie Dodgers he would honor the MLB star with his daughter's middle name if he hit a home run in his next at-bat

Published on August 16, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with fans after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a game at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2023
Photo:

Michael Owens/Getty 

Mookie Betts has a namesake out there, thanks to a big hit in a game earlier this month.

The 30-year-old Dodger revealed on Twitter (now known as X) Tuesday that a fan recently gave his little girl the middle name "Mookie" after a bet with the MLB star during the team's August 2 game.

"Something pretty neat happened and I want to share the story," he began his video. "So back a couple of weeks ago, I was on deck and this guy started talking to me. He said, 'Mookie if you hit a home run, I'll name my daughter, her middle name, Mookie."

"I laughed and he said he was serious. I turned around and I told him, 'Nah bro, don't do that. Don't do that.'"

The man insisted, even when Mookie said, "Your wife wouldn't like that bro, don't do that," insisting he was going to tell his wife, who was on the phone at the time.

Mookie went on to hit a home run, causing the fan — later identified as Giuseppe Mancuso — to erupt into cheers, with his phone still to his ear.

Weeks later, Mookie saw that Mancuso made good on his bet, posting a photo of his baby girl along with her birth certificate, revealing the baby girl's name — Francesca Mookie Mancuso. Francesca Mookie was born just five days after the big hit.

Mancuso also tweeted the news to Mookie, writing, "Hey @Dodgers @mookiebetts @SportsNetLA a bet is a bet. Meet Francesca Mookie Mancuso."

"Shout out to you, Giuseppe. I can't wait to meet Francesca, that's gonna be my girl. That's gonna be my girl," he said, encouraging his followers to follow the new dad.

"LFG!!! Can’t wait for you to meet her," Mancuso tweeted in response to the video.

Mookie replied, "I still can’t believe it bro 😂 Congrats!"

