Monique Samuels Says She and Ex Chris Are Still Living Together amid Divorce as She Remodels New Home

Monique Samuels is still living with Chris Samuels, despite filing for divorce in June.

On a Thursday night Instagram Live, the Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, opened up about her divorce proceedings and revealed that while she and her former NFL star husband, 45, may be parting ways, they’re still living under the same roof.

“We’re still living together right now,” Samuels said. “I wouldn’t want to move out of this house and have a temporary living situation where the children aren't comfortable. So that wouldn’t make sense.”

The Bravo star also opened up about her future plans, which includes a new home that she is currently remodeling. “I bought a house back in March, I’m remodeling it right now,” Samuels said. “It’s a beautiful home, I love it. It’s five bedrooms. It’s really nice on a little over an acre of land. I call it my haven. I’m just waiting to finish the remodel.”

Monique and Chris Samuels. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Part of the delay on moving into her new place has to do with the couple’s three kids: Christopher, Milani, and Chase.

“I want to make sure the children have their own rooms and things,” Samuels said. “They’re coming up with their themes. They’re excited they have another house on their list of houses. But yeah, they’re telling me what themes they have for their rooms and how they want their rooms to look. So they’re really excited.”

Samuels also revealed that she had purchased her new house before she and Samuels filed for divorce, giving some insight into their mediation process. “Before we filed, we were already in mediation,” the Love & Marriage: D.C. star said. “January was when we knew this is where we were headed and four months later was when I finally filed. So yes, I did [buy the house before I filed]. But part of the process was wanting the situation to be smooth.”

While Samuels starred on The Real Housewives of Potomac, the question of who lived in Potomac and who didn’t was always a point of contention on the show. On her Instagram Live, Samuels confirmed that she would be leaving the region.

“I won’t be living in Potomac,” Samuels said. “I’m going to go where I can afford to live. But I bought a beautiful house, and I love it."

Monique filed for divorce from Chris in June. Back in October 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had separated.

Much of the divorce remains under wraps, with Monique filing a petition to seal documents. Still, the docket shows that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. She then filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15.