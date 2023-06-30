Celebrity Parents Monica's Son, 15, Reacts to Her Steamy Bathtub Scene in New Music Video with The Game: 'What Is This' The R&B singer's teenage son wasn't thrilled to see his mom's bubble bath scene with rapper The Game in her new music video By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 01:32PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: SWISS MADE ENTERTAINMENT Monica's new music video has ruffled some feathers, including under her own roof. At midnight on Friday, the R&B singer, 42, dropped her new single, "Letters," along with a steamy music video for the track. In one scene, she appears in a bathtub with rapper The Game, teaser photos of which went up on Instagram Thursday. Monica's younger son, 15-year-old Romelo, hilariously commented on one of her posts about the video, writing, "Yo what is this." "SON... It's like a movie!! Momma at work," the singer cheekily commented back. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Monica and son Romelo's Instagram exchange. Instagram/monicadenise The Game Addresses Criticism of Daughter's Outfit as She Dresses Up for Combs Twins' Sweet 16 The mom of three — who shares Romelo and Rodney, 18, with ex Rodney "Rocko" Hill, as well as daughter 9½-year-old Laiyah with ex Shannon Brown — later posted the funny but uncomfortable exchange on her Instagram Story. "Somebody please tell Lil Daddy take a day off...." she captioned it. In May, Monica shared some professional photos of Romelo, as well as a video of him playing basketball, as she praised her middle child. Gary Gershoff/WireImage "My Son @romelo is going to change the game…. He is dedicated, motivated , he remains teachable as well as FEARLESS🦍 The same month, she celebrated as oldest Rodney graduated high school. "@rodneyy This Moment, This Day is YOURS…… Class of 2023," the proud mom wrote. "FAMILY 1st IS OUR NONNEGOTIABLE."