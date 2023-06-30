Monica's Son, 15, Reacts to Her Steamy Bathtub Scene in New Music Video with The Game: 'What Is This'

Monica's new music video has ruffled some feathers, including under her own roof.

At midnight on Friday, the R&B singer, 42, dropped her new single, "Letters," along with a steamy music video for the track. In one scene, she appears in a bathtub with rapper The Game, teaser photos of which went up on Instagram Thursday.

Monica's younger son, 15-year-old Romelo, hilariously commented on one of her posts about the video, writing, "Yo what is this."



"SON... It's like a movie!! Momma at work," the singer cheekily commented back.



Monica and son Romelo's Instagram exchange. Instagram/monicadenise

The mom of three — who shares Romelo and Rodney, 18, with ex Rodney "Rocko" Hill, as well as daughter 9½-year-old Laiyah with ex Shannon Brown — later posted the funny but uncomfortable exchange on her Instagram Story.

"Somebody please tell Lil Daddy take a day off...." she captioned it.

In May, Monica shared some professional photos of Romelo, as well as a video of him playing basketball, as she praised her middle child.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

"My Son @romelo is going to change the game…. He is dedicated, motivated , he remains teachable as well as FEARLESS🦍



The same month, she celebrated as oldest Rodney graduated high school.

"@rodneyy This Moment, This Day is YOURS…… Class of 2023," the proud mom wrote. "FAMILY 1st IS OUR NONNEGOTIABLE."

