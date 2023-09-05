Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photo Shoot Celebrating 10th Birthday: 'Love Without Conditions'

Monica is celebrating as her youngest enters double digits

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on September 5, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Monica and daughter Laiyah. Photo:

Cyndi Brown | @cyndiibee_

Monica is one proud mom as her youngest enters double digits.

The R&B singer, 42, posted a heartfelt tribute alongside new photos of her and daughter Laiyah in celebration of her 10th birthday this week.

"HAPPY•BIRTHDAY• @laiyah," she wrote. "One never truly knows LOVE, until they’ve experienced YOU….. You’ve given me a decade of Joy, Compassion , Understanding & Love without Conditions 🖤."

"May you always see YOU as special & deserving as I do," the proud mom, who shares her daughter with ex Shannon Brown added. "HAPPY 10th BIRTHDAY LAIYAH."

Monica and Laiyah.

Cyndi Brown | @cyndiibee_

Many of the R&B star's friends and collaborators commented on her post wishing her little girl a happy birthday.

On her own Instagram account earlier this year, Laiyah shared some of her hopes for the future while visiting Lala Anthony on the set of one of her acting projects.

"Had so much fun on set today with my Auntie @lala aka Markaisha Taylor LOL … Auntie I’m so proud of you you’re so good at so many things love you so much," she wrote.

"Today was the best day ever. I worked with my gymnastics Coach Keon & stopped by set. I want to be an actress and gymnast,"

Monica and daughter Laiyah.

Cyndi Brown | @cyndiibee_

Monica also gained some attention for a parenting decision earlier this summer when she explained her reasoning for taking Laiyah to a gun range.

"At 3 yrs old my father started teaching me proper gun safety & usage! By the age of 10 I mastered my shot & understood the dangers & took it serious!" she wrote on an Instagram post, alongside scenes from their day.

"After having children I no longer maintained our practices ! It was awesome to get back & take @laiyah.. Please protect your families! SAFETY FIRST ALWAYS! Thank You @_bullseyeindoorrange_ 🎯."

Monica and Laiyah.

Cyndi Brown | @cyndiibee_

In addition to Laiyah, Monica is also mom to Romelo, 15, and Rodney, 18, with ex Rodney "Rocko" Hill.

In May, Monica shared some professional photos of Romelo on Instagram, as well as a video of him playing basketball, as she praised her middle child for graduating.

"My Son @romelo is going to change the game…. He is dedicated, motivated , he remains teachable as well as FEARLESS🦍

The same month, she celebrated as oldest Rodney graduated high school.

"@rodneyy This Moment, This Day is YOURS…… Class of 2023," the proud mom wrote. "FAMILY 1st IS OUR NONNEGOTIABLE."

