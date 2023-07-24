Monica Leaves Stage Mid-Concert to Defend Woman in the Crowd After a Fight: 'I Pray She's OK'

"I seen him punch that lady in the face, [and] I lost my f---in' temper. I apologize, ya'll," the singer told her crowd after the incident

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on July 24, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Monica attends 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena on December 28, 2019
Monica in Atlanta in December 2019. Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty

People should feel safe at concerts, and Monica's going to make sure they do.

During her set at the Riverfront Music Festival in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, the Grammy-winning R&B singer jumped off stage mid-performance to confront a man following a fight between him and a woman in the crowd.

"No, don't you hit her like that," said Monica, 42, according to fan-filmed videos, before she left the stage and walked into the crowd. "You don’t hit no f---in’ lady like that."

After checking out the incident, Monica returned the stage and told fans she was "triggered" by the situation. "I seen him punch that lady in the face, [and] I lost my f---in’ temper. I apologize, ya'll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

Monica Brown attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019
Monica.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Monica spoke further on the moment Sunday in an Instagram comment on The Shade Room's post about the incident. “I apologized there & I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action," she wrote.

“I was so triggered, I watched & she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert," continued the performer. “He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn’t!"

According to Monica's comment, going into the crowd wasn't her first thought. She added, "I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok!!”

A rep for the Riverfront Music Festival confirmed the incident Sunday and thanked Monica for her assistance.

"First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival. Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well," said spokesman Andrus Macdonald in a statement, according to CBS News Detroit.

"We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable. To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate."

Monica performs onstage during AIDS Walk Atlanta & Music Festival at Piedmont Park on September 29, 2019
Monica performing in Atlanta in September 2019.

Paras Griffin/Getty

Last month, the "Angel of Mine" musician dropped her new single "Letters" along with a steamy music video for the track. In one scene, she appears in a bathtub with rapper The Game.

Monica's younger son, 15-year-old Romelo, hilariously commented on one of her posts about the video, writing, "Yo what is this."

"SON... It's like a movie!! Momma at work," the singer cheekily commented back.

The mom of three — who shares Romelo and Rodney, 18, with ex Rodney "Rocko" Hill, as well as daughter 9½-year-old Laiyah with ex Shannon Brown — later posted the funny but uncomfortable exchange on her Instagram Story.

"Somebody please tell Lil Daddy take a day off...." she captioned it.

