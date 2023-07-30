2 Moms Mix Together Various McDonald's Desserts to Create Their Own 'Secret' TikTok Hack: Watch

Two moms are making the most of McDonald's dessert offerings.

TikTokers Janelle & Kate shared a video on the social video-sharing app earlier this week in which they documented their own dessert hack — and it has since gone viral.

According to the two women, they create their own DIY meal by ordering six vanilla ice cream cones, three cookies and a bit of chocolate sauce from McDonald's, which they then mash together in a Tupperware container with spoons to create a delectable treat.

"Moms share McDonalds secret! 🍪🍦 #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshacks #momsoftiktok," the duo captioned the sweet social media clip.

Janelle and Kate start out the video by placing the six ice cream cones in their Tupperware container, before mashing them together with a spoon. "It does get a little messy ... but it's worth it," they say in the clip.

The duo then take their three freshly baked cookies from McDonald's McCafe, and, like the ice cream cones before them, mash them into the mixture to add a chocolaty mix.

After adding some chocolate sauce and sprinkles, Janelle and Kate then indulge in the sweet mix. "It's a party," they express while taking bites from the dessert.

The moms even decide to dip some of their french fries into the treat, which they describe as being a "sweet and salty mixture."

Many TikTok users wrote in the comments section of the post, where they expressed their admiration for the viral hack.

"Everybody so creative," one user wrote, as another playfully teased, "It just kept getting more chaotic 😅."

"Is anyone else more shocked that they found at McDonald's with an ice cream machine that employees actually used?!?" another user commented, poking fun at the statuses of the devices used at McDonald's locations across the globe.