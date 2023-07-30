2 Moms Mix Together Various McDonald's Desserts to Create Their Own 'Secret' TikTok Hack: Watch

TikTokers Janelle & Kate mix six vanilla ice cream cones, three cookies and a bit of chocolate sauce from McDonald's for their tasty DIY treat

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 30, 2023 10:39AM EDT
McDonald's yellow and red drive-thru logo advertising sign placed on a pole with a clear blue sky
Photo:

Getty

Two moms are making the most of McDonald's dessert offerings.

TikTokers Janelle & Kate shared a video on the social video-sharing app earlier this week in which they documented their own dessert hack — and it has since gone viral.

According to the two women, they create their own DIY meal by ordering six vanilla ice cream cones, three cookies and a bit of chocolate sauce from McDonald's, which they then mash together in a Tupperware container with spoons to create a delectable treat.

"Moms share McDonalds secret! 🍪🍦 #mcdonalds #mcdonaldshacks #momsoftiktok," the duo captioned the sweet social media clip.

Janelle and Kate start out the video by placing the six ice cream cones in their Tupperware container, before mashing them together with a spoon. "It does get a little messy ... but it's worth it," they say in the clip.

The duo then take their three freshly baked cookies from McDonald's McCafe, and, like the ice cream cones before them, mash them into the mixture to add a chocolaty mix.

After adding some chocolate sauce and sprinkles, Janelle and Kate then indulge in the sweet mix. "It's a party," they express while taking bites from the dessert.

The moms even decide to dip some of their french fries into the treat, which they describe as being a "sweet and salty mixture."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many TikTok users wrote in the comments section of the post, where they expressed their admiration for the viral hack.

"Everybody so creative," one user wrote, as another playfully teased, "It just kept getting more chaotic 😅."

"Is anyone else more shocked that they found at McDonald's with an ice cream machine that employees actually used?!?" another user commented, poking fun at the statuses of the devices used at McDonald's locations across the globe.

Related Articles
McDonald's yellow and red drive-thru logo advertising sign placed on a pole with a clear blue sky
All the McDonald's Items Taken Off the Menu — from Favorites to Failures
Missing Crypto Millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba Found Dead In Suitcase
Missing Crypto Millionaire, 41, Found by Children Dead and Dismembered in Suitcase in Argentina
Salma Hayek grey hiar
Salma Hayek Shares Her Best 'Wisdom' for Hiding Gray Hairs (Hint: It Involves Your Sunglasses)
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
The Funniest TikTok Reactions to Congress’ Wild Hearing on Alien Life
Disney Pickle Milkshake
Disney World Now Has a Pickle Milkshake at Epcot — Here's the Scoop on How It Tastes
Elon Musk Takes 'X' Handle from Twitter User After Sudden Rebranding of Company
'X' Handle Taken from Twitter User After Elon Musk Announced Sudden Rebranding of Company
Kate Walsh Gives the TikTok Aging Filterâs Results a Hilarious âHard Noâ
Kate Walsh Gives the TikTok Aging Filter’s Results a Hilarious ‘Hard No’: Watch
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle at The 2023 ESPYS
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios 'Never Became Official' and 'Have Kept Things Casual,' Says Source
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez Wishes Francia Raisa the 'Happiest of Birthdays' in Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You'
Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Henchy Have a Cute Self-Care Date in Their Robes
Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Henchy Share a Cute Self-Care Date in Their Robes: Watch
75 Hard Challenge
Mom Hospitalized After Drinking a Gallon of Water a Day for '75 Hard' Fitness Challenge
Teen Ansley Martin âEmpowered by All the Loveâ from Viral Videos About Her Skin Condition.
Nashville Teen with Rare Skin Condition Uses Humor About Her 'Poopy Leg' in TikToks to Raise Awareness (Exclusive)
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Olivia Dunne Elle
Olivia Dunne Calls Out Sexist Criticism About Her Photos: ‘Not a Girl’s Responsibility How a Man Looks at Her’
Here Are All the Nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards from Ice Spice to Mr Beast to Charli D'Amelio
Ice Spice, MrBeast and Charli D'Amelio Score Nominations at the 2023 Streamy Awards — See the Rest!
tiktok Mom on sharing
Mom Asks If Kids Should Be Forced to Share After Son Gets Pushed Off Splash Pad at Park: 'Had Me Heated'