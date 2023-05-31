Mom Who Died in Arby's Freezer 'Beat Her Hands Bloody Trying to Escape': Lawsuit

A woman who died in an Arby’s freezer “beat her hands bloody" trying to escape," according to a lawsuit filed by her children.

Nguyet Le, 63, was trapped inside a walk-in freezer while on an extended temporary assignment as general manager at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, owned by Turbo Restaurants, which is part of franchise management company Sun Holdings, according to CBS News.

Her son Nguyen “tragically” discovered her body when he clocked in for his shift on May 11, according to the lawsuit.

Le was dropped off at the location to open before any other employees arrived, which is when she got trapped in the freezer.

“The investigating officer relayed that inside of the door of the freezer had been bloodied leading him to conclude Ms. Le panicked once locked inside and beat her hands bloody trying to escape or get someone’s attention,” the lawsuit read. “Ultimately, she collapsed into a fetal position face down on the frozen floor.”

The lawsuit stated that the company policy is to keep the freezer at least -10 degrees “if not colder."

File: Getty

Preliminary reports list the cause of death as hypothermia, according to the lawsuit. However, CBS News said the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

The restaurant’s regional manager was allegedly aware that the freezer’s latch was broken and “thus, Turbo Restaurants had knowledge of an extremely dangerous condition at its restaurant since at least August 2022,” the lawsuit stated.

“However, they acted with conscious indifference in failing to repair the latch for nearly 9 months. This was the cause in fact and proximate cause of Ms. Le’s death,” the lawsuit continued.

Employees reportedly had to use a screwdriver to help open and close the door and a box of oil to help prop it open, the lawsuit alleges.

Per the lawsuit, Le was a widow and mother to four children. Nguyen was Le’s eldest and lived with her because “he was somewhat disabled.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



The family is suing Turbo Restaurants, its franchise management company Sun Holdings and Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands for gross negligence. They “demand” a jury trial and over $1 million, as stated in the lawsuit.

They are seeking all damages available to a wrongful death beneficiary under law, loss of consortium, past and future mental anguish, conscious pain and suffering, loss of support and loss of love and affection.

Sun Holdings did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

An Arby's spokesperson told CBS News in a statement: "We are aware of the tragic incident that took place at our franchised location in New Iberia, LA. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the state police department."