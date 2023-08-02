Mom Who Apparently Jumped Off Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Near Singapore Has Died, Family Says

A woman is presumed dead after seemingly going overboard while traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

According to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the "Cyprus-flagged passenger vessel" Spectrum of the Seas was traveling through the Singapore Strait on Monday when a passenger allegedly went overboard.



Reeta Sahani, 64, was on a cruise with her husband, Jakesh Sahani, 70, when she suddenly disappeared from the ship, The Straits Times (an English-language Singapore newspaper) and The Indian Express (a news media company in India) reported.

Jakesh realized his wife was missing upon waking up Monday morning local time, per the reports. He allegedly searched the ship for Reeta but was unable to locate her.

Apoorv Sahani, Reeta’s son, said on X that his mother had died and that staff claimed she had jumped from the ship. Royal Caribbean has shared footage from the ship with the family, he claimed.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“She was on a holiday enjoying herself and then this whole thing happened,” Apoorv, 39, told the Times. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Crew members allegedly said a falling object had been detected by the ship's overboard detection systems, according to the Times. A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said the incident was immediately reported to authorities.

Reeta was unable to swim, according to her son, who said his father was subjected to an hours-long interview with police after his mother’s apparent death.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre of Singapore “is coordinating” a search for the missing woman, according to the MPA’s statement.



In the meantime, Apoorv said he is grateful for the outpouring of support that he and his family have received in the wake of the tragedy.

“Thank you for showing your overwhelming support in this time of distress for my family & I will forever be grateful,” Reeta’s son wrote on X.

Built in 2019, Spectrum of the Seas is 1,138 feet in length and can carry approximately 4,800 passengers, according to CruiseMapper.com.

The vessel — which is described as Royal Caribbean’s first cruise ship of the "Quantum-Ultra class” — includes 2,137 staterooms, 16 decks, 18 dining options and more.

