One mom watched in horror as her daughter committed the ultimate wedding foul.

Last year, Kristen Fox and her 2-year-old twin daughters attended her niece's wedding. While at the rehearsal dinner, Fox recorded the moment that her daughter Jayna saw the bride, went up to her, and used the bride's white gown as a napkin to wipe her face.

Jayna was quickly pulled away after she damaged the dress while the bride covered her mouth to stifle a laugh.

"Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kiddie meal...or just don't invite kids," Fox captioned her video, adding several hashtags including #bridefail #imsoembarrassed #weddingwhoops #rehearsaldinner #kidfreewedding and #kidsaremessy.

In the comment section, viewers were in awe of the little girl's choice. "No kids at my wedding 😭👏," asserted one user.

Some viewers were confused about the video, which did not show Fox or her husband. "The way the mom didn't even apologize," one commenter wrote. Fox, who was behind the camera, wrote back, "The way you're making so many assumptions 👀."

"When the comment section is more bridezilla than the actual bride 😂 thanks for the concern, but me and my dress loved this *rehearsal dinner* moment," wrote Karsen Eckweiler, the bride at the wedding.

"SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK 👏👏👏👏," Fox commented back to her niece.

