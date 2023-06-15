Mom Goes Viral After Sharing Son's Honest Birthday Invitation — and Says Come with No Expectations

Natalie LeClaire knew the mom behind this birthday party invite was one she could hang with

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Photo:

TikTok/not.just.nat

An Ontario, Canada mom was delighted by a birthday party invite she found in her son's backpack and decided to share it with TikTok.

The video — which has gone viral since it was posted last Friday, amassing over 5 million views — shows mom Natalie LeClaire reading and reacting to the extremely honest invitation.

"My son has come home with the most hilarious birthday invitation I have ever seen and I need to share it," LeClarie began the video.

Reading the contents of the invitation, she continued, "This event is brought to you by Pinterest fails and the Dollar Store so please set your expectations appropriately."

"As requested the theme will be ‘unicorns but with rainbows and maybe bats but there should be princesses and also Minnie and we need dancing lights,’ so … dress accordingly,” she continued. “Please pack a bathing suit, sunscreen, puddle jumpers etc. in case your sweet baby angels decide our original plan sucks and the pool would be a better time."

Party hats on decorated table during birthday party
Cavan Images / Getty Images

The invite advised parents, "If you would like to drop off and run, we support that entirely. If you want to stay, we will provide ‘adult juice’ and deny any offers to help to be polite but deep down want the support,” it continued. “You do you.”

The mom behind the invite, Carys Roberts, toldToday she "whipped up" the invite with the hopes other parents would "find it funny."

“Ultimately, I just didn't want anyone to stress about gifts. The last thing we want is for people to be spending a lot of money. We're really low-key," Roberts told the outlet. “I’ve received a lot of great feedback and I’m truly thrilled that people thought the invitation was so relatable and funny.” 

