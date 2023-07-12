Mom Turns Her Daughter's Comments About Her 'Jiggly' Body into a Positive Children's Book (Exclusive)

When Rennie Dyball's daughter was 7, the two was shopping in the grocery store when a great song came on over the speakers.

Naturally, Dyball started doing a little dance in the aisle, but her daughter looked at her with wide eyes and said, "Mommy, something is jiggling."

Although Dyball (a former PEOPLE staffer) was initially "horrified," the incident with her daughter made Dyball start thinking.

"Why did my 7-year-old think that a body jigging was so terrible?" she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She certainly didn't learn that idea from me."

"Our society has such a pervasive anti-fat bias that by second grade, my little girl had already been taught how bodies 'should' look," Dyball says. "Research suggests that body dissatisfaction can start as early as preschool. By age 3, children may perceive fat as bad and thin as good."

Dyball had an idea. If kids can learn to distinguish different bodies at such an early age, maybe parents can start the conversation about acceptance earlier. So, Dyball wrote her children's picture book, B Is For Bellies: A Celebration of Every Body.

B Is For Bellies is an A to Z picture book that acts as an ode to self-love and aims to encourage kids to remember that every body is worthy of respect. There are 26 mantras throughout the book that highlight the different ways bodies ebb and flow.

"J is for jiggle: bodies bounce when they move. When you're dancing, parts wiggle. Get into the groove!" Dyball writes for the letter 'J.'

"C is for change: that's what bodies do. Years change your appearance, but you'll always be you," says the mantra for the letter 'C.'

Dyball says that in addition to representing multiple body types, she wanted her book to resonate with a wide range of races and ethnicities, abilities and gender expressions.

"Our goal was for every child reading the book to see themselves on our pages," she tells PEOPLE. "It's also my belief that when a child learns about accepting themselves just as they are, they also learn to accept other people, no matter how different they may look."

The picture book, which was illustrated by Mia Saine, accomplishes Dyball's goal. The story features different types of families, gender expressions and ethnicities in multiple different settings as words of body positivity are splashed across each page.

B Is For Bellies: A Celebration of Every Body is available now at booksellers everywhere.