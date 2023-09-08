Mom Takes Daughter to Meet Newborn Sister. Then Realizes Dad and Girlfriend Used the Same Baby Name

A Redditor has gone viral after questioning whether she was wrong for feeling disturbed that her daughter's father named his newborn baby with his girlfriend the same name as their shared daughter.

A few weeks ago, the mom posted on Reddit's AmITheA------ subreddit explaining how the situation came to light.

Giving context for her readers, the mother explained that she had never been in a relationship with her daughter's father, whom she refers to as her "friend," and that he had recently welcomed a new baby with his girlfriend of four years.

Once her friend and his girlfriend were expecting a baby of their own, the mom revealed that she'd been as supportive as possible, going so far as offering to babysit so the two girls could bond.

"All in all, I thought everything was great and I was excited for my daughter to have a sibling as she's always wanted one but I had no interest in having another child," the woman said. Things changed however once the baby was born.

"Three days ago my friend [her daughter's father] and his girlfriend had a daughter, they asked me to bring my daughter to the hospital to meet her little sister yesterday alongside others of the family," she continued. "So I did exactly that but when they introduced us to the baby I was shocked. They'd used my daughter's name."

"[The girlfriend] didn't seem to have any issue with this when she introduced the baby bold as brass. My friend seemed uncomfortable and wouldn't look at me directly. I asked them what they were playing at, at which point my friend's father said he'd take my daughter down to the cafeteria to get something to eat and left with her."

Once it was just the three of them in the room, the Redditor's friend and his girlfriend tried to rationalize their decision. "My friend told me to calm down and not overreact while his girlfriend told me she didn't see the issue and it was a pretty name," she said.

"I asked them if they'd name the baby for my daughter trying to understand the logic here but his girlfriend said no it was just a pretty name she liked."

When she asked them if they planned on using a nickname or a middle name when addressing their newborn daughter, they told her they didn't see a need for that and even suggested that the woman's daughter could use a nickname. "I shut that down immediately asking why it was more reasonable for a girl who has used that name for a decade to shame her name compared to a baby who had no concept of what a name was yet."

The comments on the post were filled with support for the mother, saying that the girlfriend's decision seemed malicious.

"From the outside it sure reads like she wants to replace her partner's affection for his first daughter with his new baby. Of course it's creepy."

Another pointed out that the two girls were bound to have a lifetime of confusion.

"They hid this for a reason. He was embarrassed for a reason. The same FIRST and LAST name is going to cause both these girls a life time of issues, especially with the same father. I usually would have a bit more sympathy for a woman who just gave birth but she seemed deliberately cold and cruel towards your daughter (her step daughter) to have done this."