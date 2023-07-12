Mom Speaks Out About Drive-By Gunman Who Wounded Her 7-Year-Old Daughter: ‘It Was Just Crazy'

Luna Padilla was shot in the leg in an apparent road rage incident

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Published on July 12, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Houston.

A young girl is recovering after being shot twice in an apparent road rage incident in southeast Houston, and her mother is speaking out about the suspected gunman. 

"She don't deserve to go through this," Rosemary Sabio, the mother of Luna Padilla, told ABC 13. "She's just 7 years old."

On Sunday evening, Sabio was driving a red Nissan with Luna sitting in the backseat when the car stopped at a red light in the 7500 block of Bellfort at Telephone Road. 

Sabio told ABC 13 that she was briefly checking her phone when the light turned green. She heard a honk from a black Lexus behind her and then resumed driving.

Sabio recalled that the Lexus driver moved to the left side of the road when she did. She switched lanes again so that the Lexus could pass her, but the Lexus driver followed her. 

Sabio then heard three gunshots. Houston police later said that Sabio's daughter suffered wounds in her leg and thigh.

"She screamed, 'Mommy!'” Sabio recalled Luna saying. “And she started crying. And I'm like, 'What happened, mama? Mama, What happened? You're OK. You're OK.' And she's like, 'Mommy, it hurts.' So I stopped my car and got down.” 

Video footage revealed bullet holes on the side of Sabio’s car. She got out of her car as bystanders arrived to help, including one woman who applied a T-shirt to Luna’s bleeding leg. 

"It was just crazy, all these people trying to help," Sabio recalled to the outlet.

Luna was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition at the time. KHOU reported that the girl was released on Tuesday. 

Footage following an apparent road rage incident in southeast Houston.

Authorities in Houston said that the person behind the wheel of the black Lexus drove off from the scene, per ABC 13. However, the license plate number was caught on camera, which could aid in the investigation. 

"For my daughter to go through this just because someone crazy decided to take a shot — a gun, and shoot whoever they want? It's crazy," Sabio told ABC 13. 

Police are asking those with information about the incident to contact the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

