Mom Slams Parent Who Denied Her Daughter Cake After Welcoming Her to Playground Birthday Party

One TikToker was left in disbelief after an incident occurred at the park where another parent seemingly shunned her daughter.

Kat Stickler explains she's going to "mom shame" at the beginning of her video, despite only ever criticizing her and her mom's parenting before, because of what took place.

"This is a question, am I entitled or was this messed up?" she poses before launching into her story.

"Two hours ago, literally right now, [my daughter] MK and I were at the park in my neighborhood and it was us and this birthday group. Literally, just us and this birthday group, these kids are having a birthday party. MK's playing with them for like half an hour. They're making friends."

Because of the "very cute" scene playing out in front of her, Stickler still stayed close.

"It comes time to sing 'Happy Birthday,' and MK goes over. She's one of the group right now, they're welcoming her with open arms, or so I thought," she continues.

"Time to eat cake. I see MK, I see her intention of grabbing a piece of cake, so I walk over to make sure it's okay, as a formality, honestly."

"It's cake, and it's a massive cake. There were lots of leftover pieces,' she notes.

Stickler was surprised when the host took the piece of birthday cake away from her daughter. "The mother takes the plate away from MK and gets down to her level and says, 'You cannot eat this cake, okay? This is not your birthday party. These are not your friends. Where's your mother?'"

Birthday cake for your party. Getty Images

Stickler, who watched this all play out, was floored, but didn't share how she reacted toward the mom. Many commenters were in awe of how the situation shook out and why a mom would shut down a little girl like that, seemingly without reason.

"This is so weird to me. Poor MK 🥺," Kailyn Lowry commented.

"Every good mom includes all the kids no matter what," added another commenter.

