Mom Fatally Stabbed 11-Year-Old Boy, Who ID'd Her as Killer in Hospital Shortly Before Death

Mary Johnson pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the 2022 death of her 11-year-old son, Bruce Johnson Jr.

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 1, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Bruce Johnson Junior & Mary Johnson
Bruce Johnson Jr. (left) and Mary Johnson. Photo:

Lea County Sheriff's Office; Lea County Detention Center

A mother convicted in the stabbing death of her 11-year-old son was sentenced this week to 20 years in a New Mexico state prison, according to multiple news reports.

On Thursday, Mary Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2022 death of Bruce Johnson Jr., according to court documents obtained by KRQE, NewsWest9 and the Hobbs News-Sun. Johnson, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, was also ordered to pay restitution for her son's funeral.

At 1 a.m. on July 10, 2022, deputies with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office responded to the family’s home in Hobbs, N.M., after Mary’s husband, Bruce Johnson Sr., called 911 to report that his wife and son had been stabbed, a press release states.

Bruce Sr. reportedly told police he woke up to the sound of his son, Bruce Jr., screaming, before finding him lying on a bed with multiple stab wounds. He went to call police when he discovered Mary, had also been stabbed but was unconscious in another room, per the release.

The 11-year-old boy, who was still conscious, was rushed to the hospital, police said. There, he reportedly told authorities that his mother, Mary, was the person who stabbed him. He died a short time later.

Meanwhile, Mary was being treated at the hospital, where investigators learned she had suffered self-inflicted stab wounds, they said. She survived, and later admitted to killing her son, and trying to kill herself, per the documents obtained by the Hobbs News-Sun.

Mary also allegedly told hospital staff, “If I can’t have him, no one can,” referring to her son, KRQE reports.

According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Sr. said he and his son moved from Oklahoma to New Mexico to get away from Mary, who he alleged was abusing the boy. Bruce Sr. reportedly intended to file for divorce, citing the alleged abuse and claimed Mary had also been violent with him.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities said Bruce Sr. later allowed Mary to stay with them in Hobbs, N.M., after she begged to see her son. While there were no reports of abuse or neglect in New Mexico, investigators said at least two incidents were reported while the family was living in Oklahoma, per the release.

“Such a tragic event when anyone, especially a young person dies untimely and at the hands of a parent,” District Attorney Diana Luce said, per the Hobbs News-Sun. “These types of cases are never easy. We can only hope to provide some sense of closure and justice to the family.”

Related Articles
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Spoke Cryptically About 'Dirty Little Secret' Days Before Arrest: Report
Tatyana Remley arrested hitman husband mark 09 01 23
California Equestrian Is Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed for $2M After Friend Revealed Alleged Plot
6-month-old dead, triple shooting Hills at Greenbriar Atlanta
6-Month-Old Boy Dead, 2 Others Injured in Shooting at Atlanta Apartment Complex
police-tape.jpg
10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Stabs Her Dad While He Assaults Her Mom: 'Awful Situation,' Say Police
Arboretum austin texas shooting 08 31 23
2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Shooting at Texas Shopping Center
Jazmyn Johnson charged with murder and kidnapping in Mississippi
Woman Arrested After Man Shot and Killed and 10-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Mississippi
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Allegedly Asks Neighbor for Help
Justin Guice, arrested in Modesto, Ca. in connection with a murder in 2004.
DNA Leads to Arrest in Nearly 20-Year-Old California Cold Case
Kansas Man Arrested After His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car
Kansas Man Arrested After Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car: 'A Vibrant Soul'
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police
Randy Small
Indiana Man Who Killed Neighbor Over Mailbox Dispute Is Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison
Judah Trujillo, a teenager charged with murder in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mother of Teen Murder Suspect Facing Tampering with Evidence Charges in Connection with the Same Case
NYC Police Identify Family Killed In Murder-Suicide, Aleksandra âOlaâ Witek and her two toddler sons, Calvin (age 1) and Lucian (age 3),
NYPD Identifies Family Stabbed to Death in Murder-Suicide — Including 2 Toddlers and 'Loving and Devoted' Mom
Murder/suicide family of 4- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S93tgb4I6QY
Parents and 2 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Weeks After 4-Year-Old Daughter Drowned in Pool
Kouri Richins and family
Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story: 'A Lot Will Come Out at Trial' (Exclusive)
Kouri Richins cover
How Sisters of Utah Father Allegedly Poisoned By His Wife Pushed Investigation Forward: ‘Not Giving Up’ (Exclusive)