Carlee Russell 'Disrespected' Parents of Lost Children by Faking Abduction, Says Mom of Murder Victim

The mother of a woman who was murdered last year is calling out Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell for lying about being kidnapped and said she was “disrespecting” those who have lost children and are still looking for their missing children.

Shea Pilkington-Wiley, whose daughter Madison Shea Pilkington was found dead following an assault in her apartment in Hoover, Alabama, shared her thoughts on Russell’s story in a recent Facebook post.

“I love the memes. They are great,” Pilkington-Wiley began. “But all joking aside, Carlee Russell disrespected every parent that has lost a child. She disrespected every one of our children.”

“The child you couldn’t get in touch with that horrific evening. The unanswered calls that kept going to voicemail. The unanswered texts. The sickening feelings we all felt. Remembering shattering like glass and our souls being ripped from our bodies,” she continued. “She dredged it all up to the surface. For me anyway.”

“To find it was all a hoax well … I’m freakin angry! I’m angry for myself. I’m angry for every parent out there that has lost a child,” Pilkington-Wiley wrote. “Be present to who and how many your actions will effect [sic]. Remember that actions have consequences.”

She then ended her post sending “love and hugs to all my momma’s [sic] and daddy’s [sic] with sons and daughters in heaven.”

Madison Shea Pilkington photographed before her death in 2022. GoFundMe

Pilkington-Wiley had joined in on the search for Russell, 25, alongside Angela Harris, whose 19-year-old daughter Aniah Blanchard was abducted and murdered in 2019.

In a separate news conference, Pilkington-Wiley noted the impact of the search on Harris. "It breaks my heart for Angela to go out there and have to relive everything,” she said, per WVTM13.



Pilkington-Wiley also called out Russell for putting her parents through the worry of wondering if she was going to be safe.

"I was calling, I was texting," she recalled to the outlet. "Those unanswered messages. All those kind of things that you initially start doing and I'm sure that her parents were doing."



Carlee Russell photographed before her alleged kidnapping. Hoover Police Dept/Twitter

At a press conference on Monday, Russell's attorney Emory Anthony read out a statement from Russell admitting that the kidnapping had been fake.

The Alabama woman disappeared after calling 911 on the night of July 13, after telling a dispatcher that she stopped along I-459 on her way home from work upon seeing a toddler walking by himself in a diaper along the highway.

"There was no kidnapping on July 13," the statement read by Anthony read in part. "My client did not see a baby and did not leave the Hoover area, she did not have an accomplice, she was not in a hotel or was with anyone while she was missing."

The attorney went on to say that Russell "addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter," adding, "Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers."