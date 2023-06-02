Mom Makes Hilarious Videos Flipping the Script on Parenting Expectations: 'The Bar Is So Low'

A TikTok mom is hilariously calling out men for not being able to complete basic parenting skills without asking their partners for help.

Clare Brown recently went viral on TikTok for videos poking fun at partners who can't do basic parenting tasks without assistance. In the series, which she calls "Flipping weaponízed incompetence," Brown acts out several stereotypical instances that are known to cause moms frustration.

"Honey, I can't find the pull ups," she complains in a video from April. "Can you come look?" The video quickly switches to Brown asking, "Where do you keep the kids clothes? What time does school start?"

As the video continues, Brown asks other hard-hitting questions such as "Grocery shopping? What do you want me to get? Just make me a list," and "You want me to babysit while you take a shower? She's just going to cry for you. Why don't you just take her with you?"

"Just tell me what to do and I'll do it!" she captioned the video.

The comment section of Brown's video filled with similarly hilarious stories. "My ex texted me and said 'there's no food in the house just ingredients.' Um yeah, when you put them together, they become meals," one commenter wrote.

"A family member praised my husband for brushing my daughter's hair while I was away on a work trip. BRUSHING HER HAIR. The bar is so low," another added.

"Hearing a woman say those things sounds so ludicrous. Why do some men get away with this?! The first sign of this while dating and I'm out," a commenter wrote, praising Brown's videos.

In a video from last month, aptly titled "Flipping weaponízed incompetence: Mother's Day Edition," Brown enters the room and says, "Happy Father's Day! The boys are making you breakfast. Do you have a tray or something they can put the food on?"

In another video, titled "Grocery Store Edition," Brown films herself in a green-screened grocery store, talking on the phone to her partner. "What aisle is the juice on?" she asks. "You put Fuji apples on the list. Is that red apple, or green?"

Like the first video, Brown's commenters were quick to share their parenting woes. "Why couldn't he make you a map with photos of each item and their location in the store?" one user wrote. Another kept it short and sweet. "Divorce."