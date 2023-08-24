Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Allegedly Attacks Them with Hammer

A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody by police in New York City

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 24, 2023 12:20PM EDT
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Attacks Them with Hammer in New York City
Mom Killed, 2 Young Kids Critically Injured After Roommate Attacks Them with Hammer in New York City. Photo:

FOX 5 New York/Youtube

A mother was killed and her two young children critically injured after a man attacked them with a hammer in New York City on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at an apartment in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Police responded to a 911 call about an “assault in progress” and discovered the victims — the mother, 43, and her two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl — who “were seriously injured,” Chell said.

The suspect — who also lived in the apartment but is unrelated to the victims — “had blood throughout his body” and was apprehended by officers while walking out of the building, added Chell.

The children “are fighting for their lives as we speak” after “the horrific, senseless act of violence,” he continued, noting that there was “a language barrier” between the suspect and police.

The NYPD shared a photo of the hammer discovered at the scene on Twitter (now known as X).

According to CBS New York, a man called Liyong Ye, 43, was charged with the murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. ​​

The outlet also identified the mother as being called Zhao Zhao.

Her husband — who works in Ohio — usually visits every month and traveled back to New York after the crime, per CBS New York.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"It's very rare in our community to have this kind of violence," State Assembly Lester Chang told ABC 7. "Back home in China, they're Fukanese. They live in close quarters, close compact quarters so they're used to it. Something had to trigger for the father to cross that moral line."

Adding to the tragedy, Ye's 9-year-old son watched the gruesome attack unfold, local leaders said, per the outlet. 

"The roommate likely got the call from the perpetrator to say come get my son," New York State Senator Iwen Chu said, per ABC 7.

"We all have to pray for these young kids," Chang added, per the outlet. "These two young kids fighting for their lives. And I can only imagine what the father has to go through."

Related Articles
Man Who Reported Woman Missing Arrested After He Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her, Dumping Remains
Man Who Reported Roommate Missing Is Arrested After He Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her
Larry Gilmore and his wife Shalawrae Gilmore
Pa. Newlywed 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Attacked in Hotel While on Honeymoon
Four people, including two young children, were injured when a gunman fired into a crowd at a Bronx park
Gunman Riding 'Illegal Scooter' Wounds 4 in New York City, Including Brothers Aged 3 and 6
Philadelphia Mass Shooting Victim Lashyd Merritt
Victims of Deadly Mass Shooting in Philadelphia Identified
Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy
Artist Is Shoved into Moving N.Y.C. Subway Train in Random Attack, Now 'Instantly Paralyzed'
14 June 2023, Bavaria, Schwangau: Neuschwanstein Castle near FÃÂ¼ssen in AllgÃÂ¤u, one of the most famous sights in Bavaria and Germany
American Man Arrested for Pushing 2 U.S. Tourists into Ravine at German Castle, Leaving 1 Dead
French police personnel maintain a secure cordon in Annecy, south-eastern France on June 8, 2023, following a mass stabbing in the French Alpine town.
4 Children, 2 Adults Stabbed in Attack at French Playground: 'Absolute Cowardice,' Says President
Raul Meza Jr.
Convicted Texas Killer Charged with 2 New Murders, Possibly Linked to 10 Others
texas mall shooting victims tout only
A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting
Jesus and Sebastian
Teenager and 2 Boys, Ages 8 and 9, Fatally Shot in Pennsylvania
6 yo and Parents Shot in N.C. After Girl's Basketball Rolls into Neighbor's Yard
Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Girl, 6, and Her Parents After Basketball Rolled into Yard
Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio, and Jacob Barroso
Arrests Made in Connection with Deadly Druggings at N.Y.C. Gay Bars, 1 Suspect Still at Large
casey allen
Ga. Mom of 4 Allegedly Killed by Husband 1 Day After Celebrating Wedding Anniversary
Investigators will charge mother with murdering her 2 children
Mother Accused of Killing 2 of Her 3 Children in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Police say 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley shot and killed three people. The victims are his son, 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter Damionna Reed and his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, Carole Fulmore, inside his home in Parramore early Sunday morning.. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2451653888425427&set=pb.100007425187599.-2207520000.&type=3. Carole Fulmore/Facebook
4 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Fla. Shooting on Easter: 'It's Heart Wrenching'