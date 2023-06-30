‘Mom Influencer’ Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail for Falsely Accusing Couple of Attempting to Kidnap Her Kids

California "mom influencer" has received her sentencing for lying about her children's attempted kidnapping in 2020.

Katie Sorenson will spend 90 days in jail, three years after posting a viral Instagram video accusing a Latino couple of kidnapping her kids outside a craft store in Petaluma, Calif. The Sonoma County District Attorney said in a statement posted to their website Thursday that Sorenson, 30, was sentenced after being convicted “on a single count of knowingly making a false report of a crime.”

“Ms. Sorensen has been held accountable for her crime and we believe the Judge handed down a fair sentence,” said District Attorney Rodriguez said per the website. “Our hope is that this measure of accountability will help provide some closure to the couple that was falsely accused of having attempted to kidnap two young children.”

After being released from custody, Sorenson was ordered by a judge to be placed on a year-long “informal probation,” during which she is banned from having a “social media presence,” must “submit to warrantless search and seizure” and will “complete a 4-hour implicit bias training,” among other requirements.

The statement also noted that Sorenson is eligible for work release after spending 60 days in jail.

On Dec. 7, 2020, Sorensen told police a Petaluma couple attempted to kidnap her two young children at a Michael's craft store, the release stated.

About a week later, Sorensen outlined the allegations in two Instagram videos that were viewed over 4 million times. Those posts and her Instagram account, @motherhoodessentials, have since been deleted.

Authorities said in the release the social media post contained information that was not in the initial police report, but they have not specified what that information is.

In the viral posts, Sorensen alleged that she was followed by a man and a woman while shopping with her children, claiming that they made comments about her kids before attempting to approach them in the parking lot, NBC News reported.

Sorensen also claimed in the video that the man tried to reach into her stroller before she screamed for help, telling KTVU, "They didn't look necessarily clean-cut."

Police interviewed her again after her TV appearance, and during that interview, she identified the purported suspects as a couple seen in a store surveillance video. The couple denied the allegations and the kidnapping investigation was closed after the department determined Sorensen's report was false.

The couple identified themselves later that month in a press conference as Sadie and Eddie Martinez. "It's like we're literally guilty of being Brown while shopping," said Sadie Martinez, who was at Michael's with her husband shopping for Christmas decorations, according to The Argus-Courier.

Sorenson's attorney, Charles Dresow, told The Press Democrat at the time, "The verdict of not guilty as to counts one and two rejects the theory that my client lied to the police on Dec. 7."

Sorenson began serving her sentence immediately after sentencing.

