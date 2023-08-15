Mom Influencer Responds to TikTok Egg Crack Challenge: 'Are We That Bored as Parents?'

A mom influencer on TikTok is explaining why she doesn't agree with the app’s viral egg crack challenge.

On Sunday, Sarah, who runs the social media account "mom.uncharted" posted a video outlining her perspective on the matter.

Sarah, whose page is dedicated to “exploring generation shared and calling out child exploitation on social media,” does not hold back when it comes to “challenging the norm of parental oversharing.”

Asked if the internet personality had seen the TikTok egg crack challenge — a trend where mothers are cracking eggs in their children’s faces — Sarah shared she is aware of the challenge and is not a fan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



“Yes I’ve been tagged in a few of these videos and I’ve seen it go two ways. One, the kid gets the egg on the head and they’re kind of confused, thrown off, thinks it’s a little funny. Then they move on. Or, they get the egg cracked on the head and they’re really upset about it and they freak out,” Sarah explained.

“But when I see those videos I think, are we that bored as parents and desperate for content?” Sarah leveled.

Getting into the crux of the issue, she continued, “[Are we] needing to post on the internet so bad because it is so consuming to be a part of our world? And the dopamine hit, and the likes and views, that we now in 2023 are cracking eggs on our children’s heads in hopes that they have an entertaining reaction that we can post publicly online to entertain strangers?”

Mom.Uncharted talks TikTok egg challenge. Mom.uncharted TikTok



“What are we doing? Why are we doing this?” Sarah concluded the video.

Sarah isn’t the only one enraged about “sharenting,” a term used to describe parents who share the personal information of their children online without their consent.

“These parents are the kids' first bully,” one user commented.

“Parents used to bully their children behind closed doors, now they put it on display and get adoration from strangers for it- it’s wild to me,” Sarah wrote in reply.

Another user leveled, “And then the kids behave the same way with others and people wonder where the lack of respect and compassion comes from.”

