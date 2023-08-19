Mom Imprisoned for Murder for Feeding Baby Cow's Milk After Hurricane Katrina Recommended for Release

Tiffany Woods, a New Orleans mother who was convicted of second-degree murder for causing her baby's malnutrition death by feeding the child cow's milk after fleeing Hurricane Katrina, was recommended for release from a Louisiana prison this week, according to multiple news reports.

The Louisiana pardon board unanimously voted to free Woods, who pleaded for her release Monday after serving 17 years behind bars, according to the Associated Press and the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Woods, now 43, is currently serving a life sentence for her role in the November 2005 death of her 5-month-old son, Emmanuel. Prosecutors said Woods, who also has three other children, fed the infant cow’s milk instead of baby formula, causing his death from malnutrition.

Woods’ son was born prematurely in June 2005, just a couple of months before Hurricane Katrina made its landfall on the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and leading to mass displacement. The infant, who weighed just over 3 lbs., was diagnosed with a genetic abnormality, but Woods wasn’t made aware of the extent of the condition before her baby was discharged from the hospital, according to the Advocate.

Ahead of the hurricane, Woods and her family decided to evacuate more than 300 miles from New Orleans to Shreveport, where troubles with the baby’s formula intake began, the outlet reports.

“The formula he was taking, he wasn’t swallowing. He was always throwing it up, and then we ran out of WIC (food) vouchers, so I decided to switch it ... I switched it to organic milk. I thought he was doing better, but he wasn’t thriving,” she told the parole board this week, per the Advocate.

At the time, Woods claimed she had been suffering from depression and stress.

“My family wasn’t around me,”she said, according to the outlet. “I didn’t know whether they was alive or not,” And I made poor choices and my son lost his life because of me.”

Prosecutors say the baby was not taken to a doctor despite his deteriorating health, and he died from malnutrition in November 2005, the AP reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), introducing a child to cow’s milk before they are 12 months old increases the risk for intestinal bleeding. Cow’s milk also has too many proteins and minerals for a baby’s kidneys to handle and does not have the right amount of nutrients a baby needs to grow.

Woods and the baby's father, Emmanuel Scott, were convicted of second-degree murder in 2006 and later sentenced to life in prison, the outlets report. At the time, Woods was 25 and Scott was 18.

Suzanne Ellis, who prosecuted the couple at trial, opposed Woods’ release.

“I will go to my grave remembering this baby,” Ellis said, per the AP. “This baby was the most pitiful thing I have seen in 26 years. Please do not give her an opportunity at release. Do not give her an opportunity to harm another child, because I am convinced that if she can, she will.”

Woods said she has since changed as a person, and that while in prison she took courses on parenting, anger management and trauma healing, per the Advocate.

Kristen Thomas, a warden at the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in Baker, called Woods a “low-risk, low-need” inmate, according to the AP.

The decision on whether to commute Woods’ sentence now rests with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

