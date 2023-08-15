Mom, 33, Dies After Getting Hit in the Neck by Projectile While Watching Tractor Pull at Fair

A mom of two is being remembered for her passion for family and early education after she died following an incident at a Pennsylvania fair.

Brandy Horner was fatally injured Friday while watching a tractor pull at the Union County West End Fair in Laurelton, according to NBC affiliate WJAC-TV and The Tribune-Democrat.

The 33-year-old woman was seated while watching the event around 8:30 p.m. local time when she was hit in the neck by a piece of an exhaust wheel that “became dislodged and ejected” from the tractor’s metal covering, according to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police.

"Through investigation, it was determined that during a tractor pull event, the vehicle being driven sustained an equipment malfunction," police wrote.

The woman, who was not been identified by police, was given life-saving measures at the scene.



Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo said she was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, but died less than an hour after the incident, according to the Democrat.

The coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Dennis Boop, president of the Union County West End Fair, said there is no protective fencing around the track where the incident occurred, according to PennLive.com. “It was a freak accident,” he claimed.

Police said there was no suspicion of foul play or criminality.

Horner is survived by her husband of 10 years and their two sons, according to her obituary. "Her world revolved around family," read the obituary, "but especially ‘her 3 boys.’ "

Horner worked at The Learning Lamp in Richland, per her obituary. Leah Spangler, president of the nonprofit, said Horner enjoyed her work.

“Brandy’s heart was really into her work because she loved working with kids and saw the value in the preschool program,” Spangler told the Democrat.

Many of the teachers she worked with are also “devastated” by her sudden death, according to WJAC-TV.

Staff at The Learning Lamp are expected to meet as a group and discuss how to best honor Horner’s life, according to the Democrat.

“[It] is a huge loss for our organization,” Spangler told the outlet, “and with school starting back up, it’s going to be very hard on our preschool team, because that department is so close with one another.”

Union County West End Fair announced Saturday morning that all of the day’s events at the pulling track were canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

However, the remainder of the fair’s schedule, including the PACE tractor pulls and the parade, still went on "as planned."

