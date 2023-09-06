Mom of 4 Who Died of Brain Aneurysm at Son’s Football Game Donates 4 Organs: 'She Saved Lives'

The family of Lucinda Daniels, a California mom of four, is raising awareness for organ donation after she “helped save four lives” following her death

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 02:49PM EDT
Lucinda Daniels, California mom on life support after collapsing on football field tending to injured son
Lucinda Daniels. Photo:

Gofundme

A California mother is being remembered as a hero for saving lives after her death.

On August 25, Lucinda Daniels, a mother of four, rushed onto the field after her son Dillon suffered a broken leg and dislocated foot during his high school football game. 

While waiting for an ambulance, Lucinda collapsed and was reportedly down for about three minutes before she was rushed to the hospital. She was left brain dead after a brain aneurysm caused her to have two strokes within two days.

Less than a week later, Lucinda died on August 30, leaving behind her husband Dale Daniels and their four children, between ages 10 and 20.

Dillon’s high school principal, Kip Glazer, recently spoke to Good Morning America and shared that Lucinda has since helped save four lives by being an organ donor, and the family now wants to raise awareness for organ donation in her memory.

"On Wednesday when she passed, she already saved four lives, and she will continue to [save] more with her organ donation," Glazer told the outlet. "[Dale] really wanted to emphasize Lucinda being an organ donor and the number of lives that she saved. He’s very proud of that."

Football field
Football field.

Darren Klimeck/DigitalVision/Getty Images

A GoFundMe account was created by four of Lucinda’s fellow “football moms” in order to help the family cover medical expenses and funeral costs. She was reportedly known for her energy at all of the football games with two sons currently on the team.

"You [knew] Mrs. Daniels was in the stands because she was the most cheerful, loudest spectator," Glazer said. "The whole family is always there in the stands, cheering for the boys."

“Anyone who knows Lucinda, knows that she has one of the biggest hearts you’ve ever seen and in keeping with that spirit, she is an organ donor,” friends of the family said on the GoFundMe account. “Whilst we are losing Lucinda, we hope you find some solace in knowing that her passing will give the gift of life to numerous others and allow her love to continue to spread through the world.”

During Friday’s game, Glazer said the opposing team presented the Daniels family with a donation following Lucinda’s death. There was also a photo of Lucinda at the entrance, alongside information about donating to the GoFundMe account, which has already garnered over $143,000.

"As the principal of Mountain View High School, I’m so proud of our staff and families for how much they stepped up," Glazer told GMA, sharing that the Daniels family has shown appreciation for the support they’ve received.

"He wanted to express just his enormous gratitude to the school community," she added.

