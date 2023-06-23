Mom Declares She's 'Not Doing Any Housework' After Husband's Snide Comment About Her Cleaning (Exclusive)

A Connecticut mom of two decided to do something after her husband made a snide comment suggesting she does nothing to clean up the house.

And by something, she did nothing — Lindsay Donnelly, 33, says a "totally spontaneous" complaint from her husband, Brian, led her to pump the brakes on cleaning their home.

"It wasn't an ongoing fight. It's more of the day-to-day 'keeping a house in order with two working parents and two little kids' conversation," she tells PEOPLE.

With a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, the family's home isn't always spotless. So when Brian suggested that his wife "never" does anything to clean up, she decided to show him what that would really look like.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she first went on "strike," she was doing it to make a point but quickly, Donnelly found the humor in the situation,

"I went out with my girlfriends the night before I made the TikTok and I was telling them how I was literally doing nothing around the house and we were all kind of laughing about it," she recalls.

"And then the next day, I'm getting ready to head out to a girl's trip and the thought crossed my mind like, 'I'm really just gonna leave the house like this.' I felt so bad and it hit me that, wait, this is funny. This is a moment. And that's when I made the TikTok."



Donnelly's kids were busy being kids and didn't notice a lot of the mess, but her daughter did get to witness Mommy unmake a bed.

"That morning I was kind of pissed at my husband and my daughter was in the room, and I make the beds every day. It's like habit for me. She was in there with me while I was making the bed. And then I stopped myself and said, 'You know what?' and unmade the bed."

"And she asked, 'What are you doing?' and I said, 'Mommy's not doing any housework.'"

As far as her husband, he was still none the wiser as the video racked up views and moms around the world related.

"I don't know if he even realized until I told him," she laughs. "He was just annoyed the house is messy."



Donnelly later shared a video where she reveals that her household argument went viral with her husband and jokes there's "more to that video" she may share in the future.



"I was shocked no one had said anything to him, any of his friends, at that point. But then over the week, his friends started screenshotting and chiming in," she laughs.

"I want to make more content about this. I feel like Brian and I have a good relationship and we can make fun of ourselves, even in our weak moments and I think that that's helpful. It's reality and comedy at the same time," she adds. "I really hope to make more content that resonates with people in a way that doesn't make people think we should get a divorce."



When it comes to those negative commenters, it gives Donnelly the drive to share more on social media about her own life, being familiar with the landscape as a professional content creator alongside other moms for Show Up Authentic and thinking more positivity is the way forward.



"It makes me sad because the internet should be a place where we can share authentically without being afraid of, you know, people jumping down your throat or being judged, or being bullied. And I'm really actually passionate about figuring out how we can make it a safer place," she says.

"Some people were joking, but I think other people took it to like a really negative mean place and I just worry about for like our kids and like our future if grown adults are acting like that when they're commenting on people's content. How can we then expect our children to behave? For me, it took a toll."

