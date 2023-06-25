Mom Charged with Neglect After Pit Bull Mix Attacks Baby in Bassinet, Chews off Multiple Fingers

Chloe Wisniewski, 21, allegedly told investigators she bought the 3-month-old puppy from Facebook less than 24 hours before the attack

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Published on June 25, 2023 09:53AM EDT
Chloe Wisniewski, charged with neglect in Florida after her baby was injured in a dog attack
Chloe Wisniewski. Photo:

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

A Florida mother is behind bars after her baby girl lost multiple fingers after being mauled by a dog inside their home earlier this year, authorities said.

Chloe Wisniewski, 21, of Port Charlotte, was arrested on June 16 and charged with child neglect, online jail records from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office show.

Wisniewski's arrest came nearly four months after the Feb. 14 attack, in which she allegedly left her baby in a bassinet in the same room where she kept a 3-month-old pit bull mix puppy she had recently bought off Facebook, according to an affidavit cited by NBC2, Fox 4 News, and the Miami Herald.

Wisniewski went to take a “quick shower,” but suddenly heard screaming, the affidavit states. When she came out of the bathroom, she saw Apollo — the puppy she allegedly told investigators she bought 24 hours earlier — inside the bassinet “chewing” on the infant's hand.

The mother called 911 after pulling the dog off the baby and wrapping the infant’s hand in a cloth, the affidavit states.

The baby – whose age was not released – was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors amputated three fingers from her left hand and partially amputated two fingers from her right, according to the affidavit.

The dog was taken into custody by the Charlotte County Animal Control, according to NBC2. Apollo was then quarantined as part of protocol and transferred to the Animal Welfare League.

According to the Miami Herald, authorities said the Department of Children and Families conducted an assessment of Wisniewski, whose urine analysis allegedly tested positive for THC at the time.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office eventually found probable cause that Wisniewski allegedly “did, by culpable negligence, fail to provide the baby with the care and supervision and services necessary to maintain physical health,” causing “permanent disfigurement” to the child, the Herald reports.

Brian Jones with Charlotte County Animal Control told Fox 4 News this is the first time in his 25 years of service that he has heard of an attack like this.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We have seen people lose body parts over animal attacks but this one is unique because it was a baby confined to a crib," he told the outlet.

According to NBC2, the baby is recovering with family members.

Wisniewski was recently released on a $7,500 bond and granted supervised visitation, the Herald reports. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

