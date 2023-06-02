Mom Who Caught Fire Beats 'Pure Hell' to Walk Son Down Wedding Aisle: 'I Was Determined' (Exclusive)

For Tami Chmielewski, a trip to Minnesota for a friend's wedding turned into a battle for her life after being severely burned in a freak campfire accident. Although she didn’t know if she would ever regain the use of her legs, she made a vow to herself to get back on her feet in time to walk her son down the aisle — and on April 22, the "determined" single mom did just that.

Chmielewski, 51, and her eldest son Boston, 29, cried as they started the "nerve-racking" trip down the stairs together.

“I was whispering ‘Please don’t let me fall’ while clutching my son’s arm for balance," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.. "He just kept telling me, ‘I won’t, Mom. I promise.'”

Tami Chmielewski and Boston Whitlow. TaylorRae Photo and Film, LLC

Last August, Chmielewski was standing near a wedding reception bonfire in Minnesota when she saw one of the guests pour accelerant on it. A split second later, she was on fire.

“The liquid acted like a blow torch and the flames just shot straight at me,” says the single mom of four. A friend's husband even tried tackling her to the ground "but the fire still wouldn't go out," she recalls. “My body was burning. Everything was burning,"



When the sheriff’s deputy arrived, she begged him to shoot her to end the pain. “It was excruciating,” she remembers.

Tami Chmielewski. Hennepin Healthcare8BIM

She spent the next 63 days in the hospital with third-degree burns across nearly 40 percent of her body. “I didn’t know if I was going to lose my legs or if I was even going to walk again,” she says.

Chmielewski’s sister, Gail Jenson, a 59-year-old registered nurse, was by her side in the hospital as she endured painful skin grafts and physical therapy. “She was my guardian angel and stayed by my side the whole time,” Chmielewski says. “She was basically my personal nurse.”

Before the fire, Chmielewski was a very active, fit woman who loved working out, hiking, biking and spending time with her four children: Boston, twins Brooklyn and Brandi, 25, and Brody, 15.

Tami Chmielewski. Hennepin Healthcare

When she started physical therapy, she had one goal: to walk her eldest down the aisle on his wedding day. And she wanted to do it in heels. "I was determined," she says.

In the hospital, Chmielewski had skin grafts with skin taken from her back, thighs and buttocks. “She just kept saying, ‘I’m not going to let this defeat me,’” Jenson says. But pain from the surgeries and her burns was unbearable. “It was everywhere,” says Chmielewski. “Everything was raw — my stomach, my back, my legs and butt. I was on a lot of medication because there was no position I could be in to escape it.”

Weaning off the powerful pain medication was a very difficult part of her recovery. “Trying to get off the medication was pure hell,” Tami says. Physical therapy was strenuous too. “The workouts were pretty intense — leg presses, pushing weights on a sled, walking lunges, standing on medicine balls,” Chmielewski says.

Tami Chmielewski. Courtesy Tamara Chmielewski8BIM

Finally, after eight months of preparation, Boston helped his mother put on her sparkly rhinestone-covered high heels.

Chmielewski and her son were both crying before they started walking, she says. She told him how proud of him she was, while “he just kept saying, ‘I’m so happy that you’re here. I’m so thankful for you.’ she remembers.

“It was pretty emotional for both of us, and I know she was in a lot of pain,” says Boston.

At the reception, the two had "a very special moment" dancing together to “Thought You Should Know” by country star Morgan Wallen, a song he wrote about his mother.

By the end of the night, the skin on her was raw and bleeding. “She’s definitely got some battle wounds,” says Boston, “but I don’t think she would change a thing."

Wedding of Nikki Beard and Boston Whitlow, with Tami Chmielewski walking her son down the aisle. TaylorRae Photo and Film, LLC

Chmielewski shares her story hoping that people will learn from her story and not ever pour anything on a fire. “Fire is no joke,” she says.

She regularly looks at the photos of herself immediately after the fire, and during her hospital stay — “It helps me accept the fact that it’s happened and see how far I’ve come" — and hopes to inspire others to push forward.

“We all have scars,” she says. “I wear mine on the outside. You may wear yours on the inside….Remember to love yourself and give yourself grace.”