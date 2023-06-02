Mom Who Caught Fire Beats 'Pure Hell' to Walk Son Down Wedding Aisle: 'I Was Determined' (Exclusive)

"He just kept saying, ‘I’m so happy that you’re here. I’m so thankful for you,'" Tami Chmielewski tells PEOPLE of the emotional moment

By
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd

Johnny Dodd is a senior writer at PEOPLE, who focuses on human interest, crime and sports stories.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Wendy Grossman Kantor
Published on June 2, 2023 12:00 PM
April 22, 2023 at the Encanterra Country club in San Tan Valley, AZ
Tamara Chmielewski and son Boston. Photo:

TaylorRae Photo and Film, LLC

For Tami Chmielewski, a trip to Minnesota for a friend's wedding turned into a battle for her life after being severely burned in a freak campfire accident. Although she didn’t know if she would ever regain the use of her legs, she made a vow to herself to get back on her feet in time to walk her son down the aisle — and on April 22, the "determined" single mom did just that.

Chmielewski, 51, and her eldest son Boston, 29, cried as they started the "nerve-racking" trip down the stairs together.

“I was whispering ‘Please don’t let me fall’ while clutching my son’s arm for balance," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.. "He just kept telling me, ‘I won’t, Mom. I promise.'”

April 22, 2023 at the Encanterra Country club in San Tan Valley, AZ: Wedding of Nikki Beard and Boston Whitlow, with Tamara Chmielewski walking her son down the aisle. Also Brooklyn, Tami's daughter (pregnant). Credit: TaylorRae Photo and Film, LLC
Tami Chmielewski and Boston Whitlow.

TaylorRae Photo and Film, LLC

Last August, Chmielewski was standing near a wedding reception bonfire in Minnesota when she saw one of the guests pour accelerant on it. A split second later, she was on fire.

“The liquid acted like a blow torch and the flames just shot straight at me,” says the single mom of four. A friend's husband even tried tackling her to the ground "but the fire still wouldn't go out," she recalls. “My body was burning. Everything was burning,"

When the sheriff’s deputy arrived, she begged him to shoot her to end the pain. “It was excruciating,” she remembers.

Tamara Chmielewski, 52 of Chandler, AZ, mother of four was severely burned over 30 percent of her body at a bonfire on August 28, 2022. She spent 63 days at Hennequin County Medical Center in Minneapolis then another week back home in Phoenix. Three days after (August 31, 2022). As you can see my entire face was burned -I'm very blessed that I have very minimal scaring on my face at this time. I have the spot in my nose and another right above my lip but both are hardly noticeable. At HCMC Hospital, Minneapolis.
Tami Chmielewski.

Hennepin Healthcare8BIM

She spent the next 63 days in the hospital with third-degree burns across nearly 40 percent of her body. “I didn’t know if I was going to lose my legs or if I was even going to walk again,” she says.

Chmielewski’s sister, Gail Jenson, a 59-year-old registered nurse, was by her side in the hospital as she endured painful skin grafts and physical therapy. “She was my guardian angel and stayed by my side the whole time,” Chmielewski says. “She was basically my personal nurse.”

Before the fire, Chmielewski was a very active, fit woman who loved working out, hiking, biking and spending time with her four children: Boston, twins Brooklyn and Brandi, 25, and Brody, 15.

Tamara Chmielewski, 52 of Chandler, AZ, mother of four was severely burned over 30 percent of her body at a bonfire on August 28, 2022. She spent 63 days at Hennequin County Medical Center in Minneapolis then another week back home in Phoenix. The photo with just one leg and my foot was taken the day the accident occurred. As you can see I lost layers of skin in the fire. You can see skin around my foot that was not removed yet in this photo. It almost looks like I have an ace bandage around my foot but that's my skin. You can see how deep I burned on my toes which was extremely painful. My sister would stand at the bottom of my bed anytime a nurse or company came into my room because my feet were so sensitive I couldn't handle anyone bumping them. I wouldn't even let the nurses put my socks on. I would tell them I didn't want them on and then when they left my sister would do it. She was just so much more attentive and careful. At HCMC Hospital, Minneapolis 8/28/22. Credit: Hennepin Healthcare
Tami Chmielewski.

Hennepin Healthcare

When she started physical therapy, she had one goal: to walk her eldest down the aisle on his wedding day. And she wanted to do it in heels. "I was determined," she says.

For more on Chmielewski's recovery story, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

In the hospital, Chmielewski had skin grafts with skin taken from her back, thighs and buttocks. “She just kept saying, ‘I’m not going to let this defeat me,’” Jenson says. But pain from the surgeries and her burns was unbearable. “It was everywhere,” says Chmielewski. “Everything was raw — my stomach, my back, my legs and butt. I was on a lot of medication because there was no position I could be in to escape it.” 

Weaning off the powerful pain medication was a very difficult part of her recovery. “Trying to get off the medication was pure hell,” Tami says. Physical therapy was strenuous too. “The workouts were pretty intense — leg presses, pushing weights on a sled, walking lunges, standing on medicine balls,” Chmielewski says.

Tamara Chmielewski, 52 of Chandler, AZ, mother of four was severely burned over 30 percent of her body at a bonfire on August 28, 2022. She spent 63 days at Hennequin County Medical Center in Minneapolis then another week back home in Phoenix. Screen grab from physical therapy: Learning to walk again was after I had another surgery November 2022 to regraft an area on my inner left thigh that was not healing properly and was cause everything from my foot up to contact and wasn't allowing me to get full motion in my ankle. November 22, 2022. in Arizona at Valleywise Hospital. I woke from surgery with a cast on each leg, they put them on to help try and get the most range of motion in my ankles. Credit: Courtesy Tamara Chmielewski8BIM
Tami Chmielewski.

Courtesy Tamara Chmielewski8BIM

Finally, after eight months of preparation, Boston helped his mother put on her sparkly rhinestone-covered high heels.

Chmielewski and her son were both crying before they started walking, she says. She told him how proud of him she was, while “he just kept saying, ‘I’m so happy that you’re here. I’m so thankful for you.’ she remembers.

 “It was pretty emotional for both of us, and I know she was in a lot of pain,” says Boston.

At the reception, the two had "a very special moment" dancing together to “Thought You Should Know” by country star Morgan Wallen, a song he wrote about his mother.

By the end of the night, the skin on her was raw and bleeding. “She’s definitely got some battle wounds,” says Boston, “but I don’t think she would change a thing."

April 22, 2023 at the Encanterra Country club in San Tan Valley, AZ: Wedding of Nikki Beard and Boston Whitlow, with Tamara Chmielewski walking her son down the aisle. Also Brooklyn, Tami's daughter (pregnant). Credit: TaylorRae Photo and Film, LLC
Wedding of Nikki Beard and Boston Whitlow, with Tami Chmielewski walking her son down the aisle.

TaylorRae Photo and Film, LLC

Chmielewski shares her story hoping that people will learn from her story and not ever pour anything on a fire. “Fire is no joke,” she says.

She regularly looks at the photos of herself immediately after the fire, and during her hospital stay — “It helps me accept the fact that it’s happened and see how far I’ve come" — and hopes to inspire others to push forward.

“We all have scars,” she says. “I wear mine on the outside. You may wear yours on the inside….Remember to love yourself and give yourself grace.”

Related Articles
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa
3 People Remain Missing Following Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
14-Year-Old Found Dead After He and Friend Were Ejected From Water
Texas Teen Found Dead After He and Friend Were Reportedly Ejected From a Boat: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
Dev Shah, 14 of Largo, Florida, spells the winning word (psammophile) and becomes the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Dev Shah, 14, Crowned Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion — See His Winning Word
Wash. Boy, 12, Rescued After Falling Down a Well During Recess at School https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=626682656159713&set=pcb.626683389492973
12-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Down Well During Recess When Concrete Lid ‘Partially Collapsed'
California Nurse on Vacation Struck by Falling Tree Limb on Waterfall Hike
Calif. Woman Has 'No Feeling from the Chest Down' After Being Struck by Tree Limb on Vacation
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police
Search suspended for 4 people missing after Alaskan charter boat sinks: Coast Guard
3 Dead, Including Hawaii Couple, 2 Remain Missing After Boat Found Partially Submerged in Alaska
Stranded Climber is Rescued from Mount Everestâs âDeath Zoneâ
Sherpa Makes 'Almost Impossible' Rescue to Save Stranded Climber from Mount Everest’s 'Death Zone'
Elderly Oklahoma man, Carl Amos survives presumed killer bee attack
Okla. Man, 81, Breaks Hip After Falling When Swarm of Bees Attacked Him for 3 Hours Outside His Home
Kimyon Marshall and Darryl Green at Federal Hill Park in Baltimore, Md. on April 26th
How One Man Forgave His Brother’s Killer — and Helped Him Be Released from Prison
Ronnie Peale Jr
Search Suspended for 'Wonderful' Man, 35, Who Fell Overboard Ship While on First Cruise
85-Year-Old Man Saves Sleeping Dad and 4 Children from New Jersey House Fire
2 Good Samaritans Save Sleeping Dad and 4 Children from N.J. House Fire
Security Guard saves choking baby
Hero Security Guards Relive Moment They Saved Choking Baby in Beverly Hills: ‘Divine Intervention’
Aubrey Scaletta
6-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Strap She Was Playing with While Riding in Truck 'Severed Her Feet'
Two killed in small plane crash in Orleans County credit WIVBTV
Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Patients Dies After Hand-Built Plane Crashes
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Believes Sex and the City 'Made Being Single Cool': 'It Made You Feel Empowered'