Mom Asks If Kids Should Be Forced to Share After Son Gets Pushed Off Splash Pad at Park: 'Had Me Heated'

Skye Amundsen son was pushed three times after a little girl didn't like his answer about sharing a splash pad

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 25, 2023 11:33AM EDT
Photo:
Photo:

tiktok

A Maryland mom is questioning if kids should be forced to share after a recent experience with her son at a local park.

TikTok user Skye Amundsen shared a now-viral video to her account that detailed a frustrating experience she had while at a local outdoor water sprinkler with her son.

"This is a message to the mom that had the audacity to tell me that my son should have to share at the splash pad," she began.

"Now hear me out before you judge me, my son is 2, he's playing, he likes to step on the little things at the splash pad and stop them from splashing up," the mom of four said. "This splash pad has tons of these so he's not hurting anyone."

"And this little girl walks up and she's unhappy that he's doing this so she pushes him. She's bigger than him and she pushes him. And my son's like no, and he steps back on it. And she pushes him again."

"And I'm sitting there watching, waiting for this mom to intervene 'cause I was like, well I'm, you know, gonna give her a chance," she continued. "She doesn't after her daughter pushes my son for the 3rd time and my son gets mad and pushes her back."

"So I intervene because I'm his mother and I'm not gonna let him push people. And as I'm talking to my son, this woman has the audacity to say to me, 'You should really teach your son to learn how to share. It would be better for him.'"

tiktok Mom on sharing

tiktok

"I'm sorry, my son should learn how to share? Your daughter walked up and shoved my son three times. So my child should allow your child to push him and that's acceptable and he should share with that human?" Amundsen questioned.

"Look, everyone has different opinions on sharing," Amundsen said. "I like sharing, I think it's nice, but I also don't believe you have to force your child to share, especially when another child's getting physical with them. Anyway I looked at her and I was like, 'We can agree to disagree,' and I walked away."

"I'm like holding my newborn, it's like 105 degrees, I'm like sweating. Anyway, it had me heated, literally and figuratively."

In the caption of the video, Amundsen mused, "What do you think? We don't force sharing and find our kids do it naturally most of the time. But why would you share with someone being mean?"

