Miami Mom Charged Following Attempt to Hire Hitman to Kill Her 3-Year-Old Son

A Miami, Florida, woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to solicit a hitman from a fake murder-for-hire website to kill her 3-year-old son, police say, according to multiple reports.

Jazmin Paez, 18, is facing charges of first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful use, according to online arrest records. She was booked into a Miami-Dade County detention center on Wednesday, and given a standard $15,000 bond. It is unclear if she has posted bail or obtained legal representation. The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment and a copy of the police report.

According to CBS News, citing court documents, Paez allegedly sent the location of her son, in addition to photos of the boy, to the parody website, RentaHitman.com.

The website’s owner, Robert Innes, initially created the website for a cybersecurity project, but said he receives thousands of inquiries a day. Local Florida news outlet NBC6 reported in a video, linked above, that Innes alleged that Baez wrote in an online request form that she needed a hitman to "get something done once and for all" and wanted her son taken "far, far away."

"The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address," Innes said to NBC6. "That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it."

Jazmin Paez went on rentahitman.com and requested a hitman to kill her 3-year-old before the end of the week. CBS Miami/Youtube

The website owner claimed he attempted to report the incident to the Miami-Dade Police Department several times, but said they directed him to CrimeStoppers USA, per NBC6. "They were not interested. They sent me an email saying if I contacted one more time they were going to send a cease and desist letter," Innes alleged to the outlet. Eventually, the Miami-Dade Police Department took action.

According to the police report, the website received the request from a computer with the same IP address as the one owned by Paez, per Newsweek. Investigators were reportedly able to track down Paez via the IP address.

Newsweek reported that Paez's son is currently in the care of family.

