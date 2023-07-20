Miami Mom Charged Following Attempt to Hire Hitman to Kill Her 3-Year-Old Son

Jazmin Paez, 18, allegedly contacted a parody murder-for-hire website to solicit the killing of her 3-year-old son, according to police

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 12:24PM EDT
Jazmin Paez went on rentahitman.com and requested a hitman to kill her 3-year-old before the end of the week.
Jazmin Paez allegedly attempted to use a parody murder-for-hire website to order the killing of her child, age 3. Photo:

Miami-Dade Police Department

A Miami, Florida, woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to solicit a hitman from a fake murder-for-hire website to kill her 3-year-old son, police say, according to multiple reports.

Jazmin Paez, 18, is facing charges of first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful use, according to online arrest records. She was booked into a Miami-Dade County detention center on Wednesday, and given a standard $15,000 bond. It is unclear if she has posted bail or obtained legal representation. The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment and a copy of the police report.

According to CBS News, citing court documents, Paez allegedly sent the location of her son, in addition to photos of the boy, to the parody website, RentaHitman.com.

The website’s owner, Robert Innes, initially created the website for a cybersecurity project, but said he receives thousands of inquiries a day. Local Florida news outlet NBC6 reported in a video, linked above, that Innes alleged that Baez wrote in an online request form that she needed a hitman to "get something done once and for all" and wanted her son taken "far, far away."

"The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address," Innes said to NBC6. "That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it."

Jazmin Paez went on rentahitman.com and requested a hitman to kill her 3-year-old before the end of the week.
Jazmin Paez went on rentahitman.com and requested a hitman to kill her 3-year-old before the end of the week.

CBS Miami/Youtube

The website owner claimed he attempted to report the incident to the Miami-Dade Police Department several times, but said they directed him to CrimeStoppers USA, per NBC6. "They were not interested. They sent me an email saying if I contacted one more time they were going to send a cease and desist letter," Innes alleged to the outlet. Eventually, the Miami-Dade Police Department took action.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to the police report, the website received the request from a computer with the same IP address as the one owned by Paez, per Newsweek. Investigators were reportedly able to track down Paez via the IP address.

Newsweek reported that Paez's son is currently in the care of family.

Related Articles
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Case: What We Know After Police Say They’re 'Unable to Verify' Abduction Claim
gilgo beach serial killings
Wife of Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Files for Divorce: Life 'Completely Turned Upside-Down'
Man Murdered and Dismembered Girlfriend, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Female
Man Murdered and Dismembered Wife, Then Was Killed by Police While Pointing Gun at Another Woman
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Carlee Russell Searched for Amber Alerts, Movie 'Taken' Before Vanishing, Police See No Evidence of Abduction
ABC News investigative documentary 3212 Un-Redacted
Ex-ABC Investigative Journalist Expected to Plead Guilty in Child Pornography Case After Dropbox Tip
Jessica Gasser, arrested by authorities in Texas after allegedly performing "unnecessary medical treatments" on her 3-year-old daughter
Girl, 3, Had Blood Drawn 28 Times for Medical Reasons. Police Allege She Was a Victim of Munchausen by Proxy
Disabled Michigan man says he was shot by a pellet gun in transphobic attack Andrew Blake-Newton
Transgender Man in Wheelchair Was Shot with Pellet Gun as Group Yelled Slurs at Him: 'Despicable'
Katie Koch, Joel Manke, Ill. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
Wis. Mom, Boyfriend Accused of Imprisoning Children in Home for Years: 'Out of a Horror Movie'
ody bags are laid out at the scene where dozens of bodies have been found in shallow graves in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya on April 24, 2023. The number of people who died in connection with KenyaÃ¢ÂÂs doomsday cult has crossed the 400 mark as detectives exhumed 12 more bodies on Monday, July 18, 2023, believed to be followers of a pastor who ordered them to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is linked to the cult based in a forested area in Malindi, coastal Kenya, is in police custody, along with 36 other suspects. All have yet to be charged.
More Than 400 Found Dead from Kenya Doomsday Cult
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Case: Mom Says 'Hopefully' Suspect Is Being Pursued, Police Say No Evidence of Toddler on Road
Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994
Police Investigating Tupac Shakur's 1996 Unsolved Murder Searched a Vegas-Area House
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Police Reveal Reaction of Rex Heuermann's Family After His Arrest in Long Island Serial Killer Case
Majesty williams found in mexico after being missing for 2 years
A Georgia Girl Who Vanished 2 Years Ago Was Just Found Safe in Mexico
Girl, 12, Charged With Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument
Child Recovering From Acid Attack at Playground Speaks Out: 'I Hope She Gets What She Deserves'
HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mom of Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 Says Daughter Was Kidnapped by Someone Who Is 'Absolutely' at Large
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Inside the Carlee Russell Case: What Happened to Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 to Report Child Missing?