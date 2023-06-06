Mom and Her Six Daughters Go Viral After Wearing Wedding Dresses Out to Dinner: ‘Ridiculously Fun!’

"My favorite part was just making a spectacle and being silly with my girls," Terri Bonin tells PEOPLE. "We definitely made a memory that will last a lifetime"

By Emily Strohm
Published on June 6, 2023 02:23 PM
Photo:

Madeleine Frost, Kate Bonin

Here come the brides!

A Texas mom, four of her daughters and two of her daughters-in-law went viral last month after going out to dinner in all white wedding gowns.

“We decided that the most expensive dresses we owned deserved to be worn & enjoyed for more than just one day in our lives😆,” Alexis Houston captioned the May 19 video on her Instagram, which had since amassed over 4.7 million views.

Terri Bonin, who is mom to 11 children (5 sons and 6 daughters) ranging in age from 9-31, says that she and her girls have a monthly dinner tradition, “to get out together without husbands or toddlers and eat and talk late into the night,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Madeleine Frost, Kate Bonin

The inspiration for their eye-catching wardrobe came after one of her daughters saw an Instagram reel of a woman joking about all the things you can do in a wedding dress. Once the video was shared in the sister's text group, they decided to break out their gowns for a night on the town.

“It was a ton of fun and we 10/10 recommend it,” adds Bonin.

The group met up beforehand to get everyone into their dresses, before Bonin and her daughters, Madeleine, 28, Alexis, 25, Annalise, 23, Kate, 18, (who is not married, but got a dress for the occasion just for fun), plus her daughters-in-law: Hannah Joy, 26, and Sydnie, 25, headed out to True Food, located outside of Houston for dinner.  

At the table, the women dined on roasted vegetables, burgers, ancient grain bowls with steak and chicken with pepper pesto. Despite the all-white ensembles and colorful entrees, "there were no accidents,” jokes Bonin. Following dinner, the group then hopped over to another restaurant Sixty Vines for dessert where they shared cheesecake and enjoyed cappuccinos and lattes.

Madeleine Frost, Kate Bonin

The sight of seven brides caused quite a stir among other diners. ““It was hilarious!” says Bonin. “We unknowingly picked the busiest night to go to Market Street. A local High School was celebrating a graduation on the grounds. We felt a little bad about stealing the show, but we really didn't know there would be a graduation there. The valet guys parked us for free.”

Bonin, who is a podcast host and women’s mentor, had one small hiccup to deal with before their ladies night out.

“I lost my wedding dress,” she says.  “I have no idea how or when. But thankfully Sydnie, my daughter in love, had loaned her high school prom dress to Kate a few years ago so it was hanging in one of our closets. I tried it on and it fit perfectly! Literally saved the day!”

Hannah Joy, who is married to Bonin’s eldest son, Ethan, 31, adds that her favorite part of the night was,“Having to unload in front of all of those people at the graduation. Red in the face. And people trying to understand why there were two babies in the group of brides,” she says. “Also people thinking we had just gotten married and were just out and about without our grooms!”

Madeleine Frost, Kate Bonin

Bonin says that they all agree that the wedding dress themed would be to do annually, but just getting dressed up and making a scene was “ridiculously fun!”

She adds: “My favorite part was just making a spectacle and being silly with my girls. We definitely made a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall - Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPP-YypxzQ/; LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 29: Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London.
