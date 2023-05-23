A South Carolina mom accused of murdering her young daughter allegedly also tried to kill the girl’s sister before another sibling saved her life, say authorities.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Bradley-Brun allegedly drowned Mackaya Bradley-Brun, 6, early Friday at their St. Helena Island, S.C., home.

Following the girls' drowning, authorities allege Bradley-Brun, 37, attempted to drown the girl’s 8-year-old sister before their teenage sibling heard her cries for help and intervened.

“She defended her family when no one else was available to,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner said during a news conference, NBC News reports. “Her courage is amazing.”

According to the outlet, which cites police, the 16-year-old sister woke up to sounds of screaming coming from a bathroom in the middle of the night and allegedly witnessed her mother trying to drown the 8-year-old girl.

"She had the ability and courage to utilize her own strength to get her 8-year-old" sibling to safety, Tanner said, per NBC. "She had the composure to know that 911 needed to be called because she knew her other sister was in the home."

Bradley-Brun has been charged with murder and attempted murder, jail records indicate.

A motive remains under investigation.

It’s unclear if Bradley-Brun has entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

According to a GoFundMe organized to help defray funeral costs, Mackaya, known as “KayKay” to loved ones, was a “cheerful and energetic girl with such a kind spirit.”

The description continues, “Her 2 sisters were her best friends, and she really loved her family and cousins. At her young age, she was a protective, courageous little girl who loved to dance, sing, and play with her family.”

