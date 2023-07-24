'Love Island' Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Are Engaged: 'Forever Wouldn’t Be Long Enough'

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are officially engaged!

Fury, 24, who met Hague, 24, on season 5 of the U.K. reality show in 2019, popped the question on Sunday.

Hague broke the news first with a sweet black-and-white video capturing the moment that fans of the dating series have been waiting for since the couple first crossed paths four years ago.

Set to RuthAnne’s “The Vow,” the video shows the influencer approaching her now-fiancé who, clad in a black tuxedo, held their daughter Bambi.

The professional boxer then handed the six-month-old to Hague, who already appeared to be crying tears of joy, and got down on one knee to put a ring on it — and she said “yes.”

“Forever. 23/07/23💍😭,” she captioned the video, which ended with several smooches.

For a seaside proposal, Fury selected a romantic spot overlooking sparkling water, which he then covered in rose petals, huge bouquets and a sign that read: “You are my forever and always.”

Several Love Island alums congratulated the couple in the comment section, including Maura Higgins, who wrote, “BALLING AGAIN!!!!!!!!! ILYSM 🤍🤍🤍 CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO 🥹,” and the show's host Maya Jama, who commented, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT! 😍😍😍❤️ congratulations you cuteys.”

Amber Gill, who won Hague and Fury’s season with Greg O'Shea, also sent the newly engaged couple her love, writing, “Congrats you two babes 🥹🥹 always the cutest videos.”

Fury shared a post of his own documenting the milestone — a photo of the Love Island runner-ups sharing a smooch at the rose-covered overlook. In the sweet snapshot, the reality TV stars each have a hand on Bambi, holding her and highlighting their new bling — a simple gold band for Fury and a sparkling diamond ring for the bride-to-be.

“To my perfect [fiancée],” he wrote in the caption. “Forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine 🤍♾️.”

The photo also gives a full-color look at the outfit Hague wore to the stunning seaside proposal.

The former PrettyLittleThing creative director wore a strapless white jumpsuit, which she paired with orange bauble earrings, a gold watch and — obviously — her engagement ring. She opted for a half-up-half-down hairstyle, pulling her wavy blonde tresses out of her face for the unforgettable moment.

Newly engaged "Love Island" U.K. alums Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Bambi matched her mom in a frilly white dress, and both mother and daughter went barefoot for the special occasion.

Yet another Love Island alum, season 4's Ellie Brown, couldn't handle the little one’s cuteness in the photo, commenting, “Can’t cope with Bambi 🥹🥹🫶🏻💕.”

Before making their promise to each other, Hague made a promise to the couple's baby girl.

After they welcomed Bambi in January, the star shared on her Instagram Story a message to the newborn, who they named after the Disney character of the same name.

Newly engaged Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury with daughter Bambi in January 2023. Molly Mae Hague instagram

“I can't believe we get to keep you forever," she wrote. "Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me… it doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment."

She continued, "There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes. Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."