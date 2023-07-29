This Chart-Climbing Dress with Pockets Is on Sale for as Little as $30 at Amazon Right Now

Shoppers call it “cool and lightweight”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

MOLERANI Summer Dress Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re on the lookout for an all-in-one summer outfit, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a cute summer dress that’s on sale.

Currently marked down to as little as $30, the Molerani Midi Dress was recently on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart. The chart is frequently updated to show the most sought-after clothing, accessories, and shoes — meaning the dress has been one of the most popular pieces of clothing on the site this week. 

The midi dress is made mostly from polyester and a bit of spandex, making it soft and stretchy. Form-fitting, but not too tight, the dress is designed to be flattering and comfortable. It has decorative buttons down the front, a scoop neck, and two pockets. And it has an A-line silhouette that gives it a flowy look. 

Molerani Midi Dress in White, $30 (Save $10)

Amazon MOLERANI Summer Dress White

Amazon

The versatile dress can be worn casually paired with sneakers, or you can elevate it for date night or a birthday party with espadrilles and your favorite jewelry. 

It’s available in sizes S to XL, and the product images have a size chart to help find the perfect fit. The dress comes in 41 colors and patterns, including white and navy blue. Plus, some colors feature spaghetti straps, like this bright blue

Price varies by color and size, and some styles are on sale for up to 25 percent off. While not every style is marked down, every option is under $36. 

More than 1,200 customers have given the dress a five-star rating. They rave that it’s “cool and lightweight” as well as “soft and flowy” in their reviews. One shopper shared that it “fits beautifully and is well made,” and added: “Perfect for hot summer weather!” 

Many customers call it “cute,” with at least one writing, “I received a lot of compliments on this dress.”

Check out several more colors below, then join the droves of shoppers snapping up the  Molerani Midi Dress while it’s on sale at Amazon.  

Molerani Midi Dress in Navy Blue, $32 (Save $5)

Amazon MOLERANI Summer Dress Navy Blue

Amazon

Molerani Midi Dress in Black, $35 (Save $5)

Amazon MOLERANI Summer Dress Black

Amazon

