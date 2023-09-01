Mohamed Al-Fayed, Whose Son Dodi Died in Paris Car Crash Alongside Princess Diana, Dead at 94

Egyptian Billionaire and former owner of Harrods department store has died at the age of 94, his family says

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 08:48PM EDT
Mohamed Al-Fayed attends "Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17
Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayes has died at age 94. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose son Emad El-Din "Dodi" Mohamed Fayed was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 alongside Princess Diana, has died at the age of 94, his family said Friday.

Billionaire Al-Fayed was the former owner of the upscale London department store Harrods. A self-made man who founded shipping company Genevaco in the 1960s, Al-Fayed was also at one time the owner of West London soccer team Fulham Football Club.

“Mrs. Mohamed Al Fayed, her children, and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father, and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023,” the family statement, released Friday by Fulham FC, said, according to the Associated Press. “He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones.″

Al-Fayed is survived by his wife, Finnish former model Heini Wathén, whom he married in 1985. Together, Al-Fayed and Wathén, 68, had four children, daughters Jasmine, 43, and Camilla, 38, and sons Karim, 40, and Omar, 35.

Princess Diana with Mohammed Al Fayed
Mohammed Al-Fayed attended a charity dinner with Princess Diana in London in 1996. She was killed alongside Al-Fayed's son Dodi in a car crash in 1997.

Jayne Fincher/Getty

Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan, Al-Fayed's successor as owner of Fulham FC, released the following statement to the club's official website:

“On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94," the statement began.

"The story of Fulham cannot be told without a chapter on the positive impact of Mr Al Fayed as Chairman," continued Khan's statement. "His legacy will be remembered for our promotion to the Premier League, a Europa League Final, and moments of magic by players and teams alike. I always enjoyed my time with Mr Al Fayed, who was wise, colourful and committed to Fulham, and I am forever grateful for his trust in me to succeed him as Chairman in 2013."

Al-Fayed was left devastated by the death of his firstborn son Dodi Fayed 26 years ago in the car crash in Paris that also killed Princess Diana. He spent the remainder of his life mourning the loss and blaming the British royal family for their deaths.

In 2008, following a British inquest into their deaths, Al-Fayed said he was abandoning his legal battle for the sake of Diana’s sons, Princes William and Prince Harry, according to Reuters.

“I’m leaving the rest for God to get my revenge, but I’m not doing anything any more,” he said at the time, per the outlet.

“I’m a father who lost his son and I have done everything for 10 years. But now with the verdict, I am accepting it but with all the reservations which I have mentioned,” he said.

The inquest ruled that Diana and Dodi were unlawfully killed by the grossly negligent driving of their chauffeur while being pursued through a Paris road tunnel by photographers.

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al Fayed with a bag designed by Paloma Picasso in 1989

Georges De Keerle/Getty


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Prior to the inquest, Al-Fayed had accused Prince Philip, Diana’s former father-in-law, of ordering British security services to assassinate her to stop her marrying Dodi, a Muslim.

Related Articles
Diana Princess of Wales, Dodi Al Fayed, Sunken yacht
Princess Diana’s Former Yacht That She Vacationed on with Boyfriend Dodi Fayed Sinks in France
e:Diana, The Princess Of Wales Visits Washington, Usa.Gala Dinner Held By The American Red Cross, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Prince Harry Recalls Taking Meghan Markle to Princess Diana's Grave on the Anniversary of Her Death
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Her Breast Cancer Surgery Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson Shares How Breast Cancer Diagnosis Stopped Her from Comparing Herself to Princess Diana
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre) with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George (right) in Windsor, England.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Spend Time at Balmoral — Just Like Prince William Did
CHAMBORD, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 09: Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a white and blue lace and sequin evening coat-dress designed by Catherine Walker for a dinner at the Chateau de Chambord during her official visit to France. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images); 9.3.97. Los Angeles, California. The late Dodi Fayed pictured in 1987
All About Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana's Love Interest at the Time of Their Deaths
Tom Brady 80 For Brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Becomes Co-Owner of Birmingham City Football Club on 46th Birthday: 'I've Got a Lot to Learn'
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
15-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Being Struck by Car on First Day of School
Kelly Fisher, Dodi al-Fayed
Who Was Dodi Fayed's Girlfriend Before Princess Diana? All About Kelly Fisher
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock (9790106ae) The Duke of Windsor's Manservant Sydney Johnson Weekend Preview of Duke and Duchess of Windsors Refurbished House Which Mohammed Al Fayed Spent £9million Refurbishing in Paris - 12 Dec 1989
All About Sydney Johnson, Edward VII's Longtime Valet Who Also Worked for Mohamed Al-Fayed
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a cream satin dress by Gina Fratini with the Queen Mary Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara and diamond earrings attends a banquet on April 29, 1983 in Auckland, New Zealand
Princess Diana's Death: Her Tragic Car Accident and Its Aftermath
Barcelona, SPAIN - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - *STRICT WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 10:35 AM ET on ON OCTOBER 24th, 2022* The Crown actors Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla Recreate Princess Diana's Tragic Final Day with Dodi Fayed, With the Streets of Barcelona Doubling Up for The Streets of Paris. Netflix series The Crown filming scenes where Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed were chased by the paparazzi minutes before their tragic death in Paris, the actors Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla recreated the famous shot for the sixth and final series of The Crown in the city of Barcelona Spain. **SHOT ON 10/22/2022** Pictured: Elizabeth Debicki, Khalid Abdalla BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPLASH NEWS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'The Crown' Films One of Princess Diana's Final Days, Though Fatal Car Accident Won't Be Shown
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
the crown cast
'The Crown' Season 5 Review: Imelda Staunton Takes the Throne as Elizabeth Debicki Dazzles as Diana
Hasnat Khan, Princess Diana
Princess Diana's Ex Breaks His Silence to Blast BBC's Martin Bashir for 'Exploitive' Interview
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Told Friends Car Chase Was 'Closest I Have Ever Felt' to Understanding How Princess Diana Died
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline