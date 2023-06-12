This ‘Very Absorbent’ 6-Piece Bath Towel Set Is on Sale for Just $22 at Amazon Today

Hundreds of shoppers have already bought the "super soft" set this week

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bath Towels Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

After hopping out of the shower, there’s no better feeling than wrapping up in a big, soft towel. The same goes for washing your hands — you don’t want to have to do the dreaded shake-and-go when there aren’t any absorbent towels at your disposal. Luckily, there are always deals to be found on home essentials at Amazon, and right now, a set of bath towels is on sale for just $22.

The Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Made from 100 percent combed cotton, the plush towel set is “very absorbent” and “super soft and excellent quality,” according to shoppers.

Plus, the towels are machine washable (best washed on the gentle cycle with cold water) and dryer-safe; just be sure to tumble-dry on low heat. The sets are available in a few fun colors: blue, aqua, and sage, and two of the towels in each set have a simple floral design. Each set is marked down right now, too.

Amazon Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece Yarn Dyed Organic Vines Jacquard/Solid Ultra Soft 500GSM 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set Blue

Amazon

Buy It! Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set, $21.87 (orig. $35); amazon.com

The towel set has earned more than 3,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer, who described the set as being a “great value,” wrote they “didn’t expect the towels to be as thick and soft at this price point.” 

Other shoppers have raved about the towels’ look and absorbency. “Not only are these towels beautiful since they match my bathroom theme and color scheme, [but] they absorb a lot of water,” a reviewer wrote. “Unlike other towels I have used, this one holds water very well. I do not have to switch out the towel as often as I had with other towels.” 

A final shopper simply wrote: “These towels are great. They are nice and soft, very absorbent, and well made.” 

Be sure to head to Amazon to get this six-piece towel set while it’s still on sale. 

Amazon Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece Yarn Dyed Organic Vines Jacquard/Solid Ultra Soft 500GSM 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set Aqua

Amazon

Buy It! Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set, $21.87 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

kate middleton; Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Celebrities and Royals Keep Wearing Is Secretly on Sale for Just 48 More Hours
Amazon T-Shirt Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals
Top Selling Summer Blouses Tout
These Highly Rated Summer Blouses Are All on Sale for Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Pool Floats Tout
16 Customer-Loved Pool Floats That’ll Arrive Before Summer Really Heats Up — Starting at $11
Amazon Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Tout
Shoppers Feel ‘More Confident’ at the Beach and Pool in This One-Piece Swimsuit, and It’s Up to 58% Off
LG 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
The LG Portable Air Conditioner Shoppers Call a ‘Beast’ Is Over $100 Off at Amazon Today
Tommy Bahama Beach Chair Tout
Beachgoers Call This the ‘Most Comfortable and Practical’ Beach Chair, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Germ Guardian Air Purifier
This Germ Guardian HEPA Air Purifier Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Tout
Sales for This Best-Selling Levoit Air Purifier Have Jumped 3,000%+ on Amazon in the Past 24 Hours
Hilife Clothing Steamer Tout
This Clothing Steamer Is a ‘Magic Wand for Your Wardrobe,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $30 at Amazon
Dyson Vacuum Tout
This $950 Dyson Vacuum That ‘Actually Holds Up to Pet Hair’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
Comfy Outdoor Chairs Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Outdoor Lounge Chairs for Summer — Up to 61% Off
PEFS: Tempur-Pedic tout
The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Mattress That 'Forms to Your Body' Is Back to Its Lowest Price Ever Thanks to Our Code
Tineco Vac Tout
Shoppers Are Surprised by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up — and It’s $120 Off Right Now
PEFS: QVC Home Essentials tout
The Best Way to Save at QVC Right Now Is with Our Exclusive Promo Code, Which Expires Tomorrow
PEFS Bissell Tout
Bissell Vacuums, Carpet Cleaners, and Air Purifiers Are on Sale with This Exclusive Code — but Only for 48 Hours
Turkish Beach Towel Deal Tout
This Oversized Beach Towel That Dries Quickly and ‘Folds Down to Nothing’ Is on Sale in 39 Colors
Shark Wandvac Tout
This 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum with ‘Strong Suction’ and ‘Great Maneuverability’ Is $90 Off at Amazon
PEFS: Amazonâs Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Pillows Are on Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers, but Only for 2 Days