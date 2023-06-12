Lifestyle Home This ‘Very Absorbent’ 6-Piece Bath Towel Set Is on Sale for Just $22 at Amazon Today Hundreds of shoppers have already bought the "super soft" set this week By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 12:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten After hopping out of the shower, there’s no better feeling than wrapping up in a big, soft towel. The same goes for washing your hands — you don’t want to have to do the dreaded shake-and-go when there aren’t any absorbent towels at your disposal. Luckily, there are always deals to be found on home essentials at Amazon, and right now, a set of bath towels is on sale for just $22. The Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Made from 100 percent combed cotton, the plush towel set is “very absorbent” and “super soft and excellent quality,” according to shoppers.Plus, the towels are machine washable (best washed on the gentle cycle with cold water) and dryer-safe; just be sure to tumble-dry on low heat. The sets are available in a few fun colors: blue, aqua, and sage, and two of the towels in each set have a simple floral design. Each set is marked down right now, too. Amazon Buy It! Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set, $21.87 (orig. $35); amazon.com The 13 Best Beach Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The towel set has earned more than 3,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer, who described the set as being a “great value,” wrote they “didn’t expect the towels to be as thick and soft at this price point.” Other shoppers have raved about the towels’ look and absorbency. “Not only are these towels beautiful since they match my bathroom theme and color scheme, [but] they absorb a lot of water,” a reviewer wrote. “Unlike other towels I have used, this one holds water very well. I do not have to switch out the towel as often as I had with other towels.” A final shopper simply wrote: “These towels are great. They are nice and soft, very absorbent, and well made.” Be sure to head to Amazon to get this six-piece towel set while it’s still on sale. Amazon Buy It! Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set, $21.87 (orig. $35); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Comfy Sneaker Brand Celebrities and Royals Keep Wearing Is Secretly on Sale for Just 48 More Hours Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals These Highly Rated Summer Blouses Are All on Sale for Under $40 at Amazon Right Now