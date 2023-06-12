After hopping out of the shower, there’s no better feeling than wrapping up in a big, soft towel. The same goes for washing your hands — you don’t want to have to do the dreaded shake-and-go when there aren’t any absorbent towels at your disposal. Luckily, there are always deals to be found on home essentials at Amazon, and right now, a set of bath towels is on sale for just $22.

The Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Made from 100 percent combed cotton, the plush towel set is “very absorbent” and “super soft and excellent quality,” according to shoppers.



Plus, the towels are machine washable (best washed on the gentle cycle with cold water) and dryer-safe; just be sure to tumble-dry on low heat. The sets are available in a few fun colors: blue, aqua, and sage, and two of the towels in each set have a simple floral design. Each set is marked down right now, too.



Buy It! Amrapur Overseas 6-Piece 100% Combed Cotton Towel Set, $21.87 (orig. $35); amazon.com



The towel set has earned more than 3,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and one reviewer, who described the set as being a “great value,” wrote they “didn’t expect the towels to be as thick and soft at this price point.”

Other shoppers have raved about the towels’ look and absorbency. “Not only are these towels beautiful since they match my bathroom theme and color scheme, [but] they absorb a lot of water,” a reviewer wrote. “Unlike other towels I have used, this one holds water very well. I do not have to switch out the towel as often as I had with other towels.”

A final shopper simply wrote: “These towels are great. They are nice and soft, very absorbent, and well made.”

Be sure to head to Amazon to get this six-piece towel set while it’s still on sale.

