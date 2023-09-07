10 Models Who Wore Their Angel Wings on the Victoria's Secret World Tour Pink Carpet

Victoria's Secret may have done away with the Angels, but these celebs aren't ready to let go

By
Hedy Phillips
Published on September 7, 2023 01:03PM EDT
Lila Moss and Julia Fox - Victorias Secret Celebrates The Tour
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (2)

Victoria's Secret may have officially done away with the Angel displays in stores in 2021 and moved away from the Angel moniker for its models, but not everyone is ready to let it go.

At a Wednesday night event for Victoria's Secret The Tour — the brand's upcoming reimagined feature film fashion show, streaming on Prime Video on Sept. 26 — a few models and celebrities took to the pink carpet in wings and other decorative apparatus reminiscent of VS Fashion Show runways of yesteryear.

Though the lingerie retailer showed a 12-minute clip to partygoers that was completely free of angel wings, which were once a staple on the runway, model Taylor Hill tells PEOPLE that she's not even sure if wings will still make an appearance.

"I have no idea. Honestly, I really don't know. They didn't tell me anything," she says. "I'm super looking forward to finding out if there are."

Everyone will find out if wings are still a part of the Victoria's Secret universe on Sept. 26, but in the meantime, see who wore wings on the pink carpet in New York this week.

01 of 10

Julia Fox

Julia Fox
Julia Fox poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Julia Fox paired her sheer dress with a set of black wings made of structured netted material..

02 of 10

Ziwe

Ziwe Fumudoh attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour 2023
Ziwe poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ziwe went for an all-black look, wearing a sheer black catsuit over black lingerie. She wore a pair of small black wings made out of a similar sheer material.

03 of 10

Lila Moss

Lila Moss attends Victoria's Secret celebrates The Tour 2023
Lila Moss poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Gotham/WireImage

Lila Moss kept it old-school in her gold Grecian wings. She wore the antiqued wings with her sheer black minidress with matching embellishments.

04 of 10

Abby Champion

Abby Champion attends Victoria's Secret celebrates The Tour 2023
Abby Champion poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Gotham/WireImage

Abby Champion matched her silver wings to her silver lace dress, wearing a dainty set of wings that peeked out from behind her.

05 of 10

Iris Law

Iris Law attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour 2023
Iris Law poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Iris Law channeled her goth side with her look, choosing a sheer silver minidress worn over black lingerie. For her wings, she choose a pair that looked to be made out of black leaves.

06 of 10

Tess McMillan

Tess McMillan attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour 2023
Tess McMillan poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It was all gold, all the time for Tess McMillan. She matched her sheer gold minidress to her golden wings — but contrasted the look with black cowboy boots.

07 of 10

Colin Jones

Colin Jones on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event
Colin Jones poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty 

Colin Jones stepped outside the traditional wings box and wore an apparatus that looked like an abstract piece of art akin to a sunshine.

08 of 10

Alva Claire

Alva Claire attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour 2023
Alva Claire poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty 

Alva Claire contrasted her ruffly black minidress with a gold backpiece that looked fit for a Greek goddess.

09 of 10

Scarlett Costello

Scarlett Costello attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour 2023
Scarlett Costello poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Taylor Hill/Getty 

Scarlett Costello took a different approach to the wings and instead wore a piece inspired by film — her look consisted of film canisters exploding with film! She wore it with a sheer black dress and black lingerie.

10 of 10

Michaela Stark

Michaela Stark on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event
Michaela Stark poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Michaela Stark chose a neutral-toned look for the pink carpet and kept her ethereal wings in the same color family.

