10 Models Who Wore Their Angel Wings on the Victoria's Secret World Tour Pink Carpet

Victoria's Secret may have officially done away with the Angel displays in stores in 2021 and moved away from the Angel moniker for its models, but not everyone is ready to let it go.

At a Wednesday night event for Victoria's Secret The Tour — the brand's upcoming reimagined feature film fashion show, streaming on Prime Video on Sept. 26 — a few models and celebrities took to the pink carpet in wings and other decorative apparatus reminiscent of VS Fashion Show runways of yesteryear.

Though the lingerie retailer showed a 12-minute clip to partygoers that was completely free of angel wings, which were once a staple on the runway, model Taylor Hill tells PEOPLE that she's not even sure if wings will still make an appearance.

"I have no idea. Honestly, I really don't know. They didn't tell me anything," she says. "I'm super looking forward to finding out if there are."

Everyone will find out if wings are still a part of the Victoria's Secret universe on Sept. 26, but in the meantime, see who wore wings on the pink carpet in New York this week.