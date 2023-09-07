Lifestyle Style 10 Models Who Wore Their Angel Wings on the Victoria's Secret World Tour Pink Carpet Victoria's Secret may have done away with the Angels, but these celebs aren't ready to let go By Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 01:03PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (2) Victoria's Secret may have officially done away with the Angel displays in stores in 2021 and moved away from the Angel moniker for its models, but not everyone is ready to let it go. At a Wednesday night event for Victoria's Secret The Tour — the brand's upcoming reimagined feature film fashion show, streaming on Prime Video on Sept. 26 — a few models and celebrities took to the pink carpet in wings and other decorative apparatus reminiscent of VS Fashion Show runways of yesteryear. Though the lingerie retailer showed a 12-minute clip to partygoers that was completely free of angel wings, which were once a staple on the runway, model Taylor Hill tells PEOPLE that she's not even sure if wings will still make an appearance. "I have no idea. Honestly, I really don't know. They didn't tell me anything," she says. "I'm super looking forward to finding out if there are." Everyone will find out if wings are still a part of the Victoria's Secret universe on Sept. 26, but in the meantime, see who wore wings on the pink carpet in New York this week. 01 of 10 Julia Fox Julia Fox poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Taylor Hill/Getty Julia Fox paired her sheer dress with a set of black wings made of structured netted material.. 02 of 10 Ziwe Ziwe poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Ziwe went for an all-black look, wearing a sheer black catsuit over black lingerie. She wore a pair of small black wings made out of a similar sheer material. 03 of 10 Lila Moss Lila Moss poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Gotham/WireImage Lila Moss kept it old-school in her gold Grecian wings. She wore the antiqued wings with her sheer black minidress with matching embellishments. 04 of 10 Abby Champion Abby Champion poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Gotham/WireImage Abby Champion matched her silver wings to her silver lace dress, wearing a dainty set of wings that peeked out from behind her. 05 of 10 Iris Law Iris Law poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Taylor Hill/Getty Iris Law channeled her goth side with her look, choosing a sheer silver minidress worn over black lingerie. For her wings, she choose a pair that looked to be made out of black leaves. 06 of 10 Tess McMillan Tess McMillan poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty It was all gold, all the time for Tess McMillan. She matched her sheer gold minidress to her golden wings — but contrasted the look with black cowboy boots. 07 of 10 Colin Jones Colin Jones poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Colin Jones stepped outside the traditional wings box and wore an apparatus that looked like an abstract piece of art akin to a sunshine. 08 of 10 Alva Claire Alva Claire poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Alva Claire contrasted her ruffly black minidress with a gold backpiece that looked fit for a Greek goddess. 09 of 10 Scarlett Costello Scarlett Costello poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Taylor Hill/Getty Scarlett Costello took a different approach to the wings and instead wore a piece inspired by film — her look consisted of film canisters exploding with film! She wore it with a sheer black dress and black lingerie. 10 of 10 Michaela Stark Michaela Stark poses at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Michaela Stark chose a neutral-toned look for the pink carpet and kept her ethereal wings in the same color family.