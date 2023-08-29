Model Winnie Harlow Debuts New Cropped Haircut at Beyoncé Concert: It's a 'Hair Renaissance'

Just days after showing off her freshly inked tattoo on Instagram, Winnie Harlow is opting for even more daring changes.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Canadian supermodel gave fans a glimpse of her new cropped hairdo during the Las Vegas stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. She attended the show on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium while partying with friends including Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.

"A Hair Renaissance 💇🏽‍♀️🪩🐎," the 29-year-old captioned the carousel of photos and clips from her night out, which included an after-party at the exclusive Wynn Field Club.

In one clip, the CAY Skin founder stood in the stands and called down to Beyoncé fans as they filed into the stadium, "Do y'all like my hair?"

The positive response elicited from the crowd caused the model to pump her fists in delight.



Winnie Harlow showed off her new cropped pixie cut while attending Beyoncé's show in Las Vegas, Aug. 27.

In a separate set of photos posted to her Instagram Tuesday, Harlow posed with Knowles, who was dressed in black jeans and a Renaissance World Tour long-sleeved T-shirt.

The pair danced to the music together while snapping selfies throughout the show.

Canadian supermodel Harlow previously sported waist-length braids and curls.

"Mama Savage 🤍🪩 love u @mstinalawson," Harlow wrote, to which Knowles responded on her own Instagram page, "Had so much fun with the gorgeous Winnie Harlow last night in Vegas with her new hair cut !!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Harlow, who is a spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo awareness — an autoimmune disorder in which skin loses pigment, according to the National Institute of Health — famously appeared in the 2016 video for Beyoncé's "Lemonade," in which she notably wore a crown of silver thorns on her head.

For her night out in Las Vegas, Harlow opted to pair her short hair with a show-stopping chrome ensemble consisting of a crystal bustier from Giuseppe Di Morabito and chrome leather trousers by David Koma London. She paired the look with silver stiletto boots and crystal-embellished cat-eye glasses.

Harlow poses with Beyoncé's mother Tina-Knowles-Lawson, who also attended the Las Vegas show. Winnie Harlow/ Instagram

On Aug. 26, Harlow posted snaps on Instagram showcasing her waist-length curls and braids while in Toronto, along with the hint that there was a "big change coming."

Following Beyoncé's performance, Harlow and her friends continued the party at Wynn Field Club, a more than 10,000-square-foot, field-level club that encompasses the entire northern end zone of the Las Vegas Raiders' home turf within Allegiant Stadium.

Harlow has been keeping her followers updated on her summer activities, posting a “summer dump” of photos including the "Kyle" tattoo dedicated to her boyfriend, Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma.

A luxurious snap of Harlow on a private jet was also included in the batch of photos. Another picture showcased the star at a Drake concert, while the final snap featured Harlow enjoying a stretch in a fitness studio.

