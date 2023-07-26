Mod Sun Spotted Out with Model Sahara Ray After Los Angeles Dinner Date

The "Strangers" singer and ex Avril Lavigne ended their engagement in February

Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE.
Published on July 26, 2023 07:40PM EDT
Mod Sun enjoys a PDA filled date night with his OnlyFans model girlfriend Sahara Ray at celebrity hotspot Craigs in West Hollywood, California, five months after his split from fiancÃÂ© Avril Lavigne. Before leaving the restaurant, the two enjoyed a make-out session as she got in the passenger seat of his custom G-Wagon.
Sahara Ray and Mod Sun enjoy a date night in July 2023. Photo:

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Mod Sun is moving on after his split from Avril Lavigne.

The “Strangers” singer, 36, was spotted out and about in West Hollywood with model Sahara Ray on Tuesday.

Mod Sun — who wore a white shirt emblazoned with the words "Nobody Knows I'm a Lesbian" — and Ray, who wore a flowy white dress and white bows in her hair, were photographed leaving the celebrity hot spot Craig's on a night out.

Ray, 30, is the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray. She used to be a surfer too, and now has her own swimwear line.

She and Mod Sun (né Derek Smith) were previously photographed earlier this month smiling while riding in a car together, in pictures published by the New York Post's Page Six. The outlet also reported that Ray posted, then deleted, an Instagram photo of the two sharing a kiss.

Mod Sun also commented “Real it girl” on a TikTok video Ray posted on July 11.

The latest outing comes five months after he and Lavigne, 38, ended their engagement in February after he popped the question in Paris in April 2022.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in April 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mod was vocal about his heartbreak in the aftermath of their split, writing on Instagram that same month that he was working on healing.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there's a plan for it all," he wrote. "I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔"

He also told the crowd at a show in Los Angeles in April that his fans “saved my life” after the breakup.

In June, he released the single “Strangers,” which appeared to include references to his relationship with Lavigne in the lyrics: “I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend / Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga (L) and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne and Tyga in Paris in March 2023. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Lavigne, meanwhile, recently ended her relationship with rapper Tyga, 33, in June after three-and-a-half months of dating.

The pair got together shortly after she and Mod Sun split, and were spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Despite their breakup, Lavigne and Tyga were spotted hanging out together in Las Vegas in early July, and later attended a Fourth of July party together at Nobu in Malibu, California.

The “Complicated” singer and the rapper were photographed in coordinating head-to-toe white looks as they made their way through a crowd.

