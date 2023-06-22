Mod Sun Releases New Music After Avril Lavigne, Tyga Split: ‘From Strangers to Lovers to Strangers’

Mod Sun appears to be opening up about his breakup with Avril Lavigne.

The singer, 36, released a quick snippet of a new song titled “Strangers” via Instagram on Wednesday — just one day after PEOPLE confirmed that Lavigne, 38, and Tyga split after three-and-a-half months of dating.

The new Mod Sun (né Derek Smith) tune appeared to reference his past relationship with the "Complicated" singer, with lyrics: “I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend,

“Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again.”

Mod Sun captioned the post: “From strangers to lovers to strangers again… 20k pre saves + I’ll release it."

The location of the music video also has a connection to the former couple's relationship. In the clip shared on Instagram, Mod Sun walked down a street in Paris — the city where he and Lavigne got engaged in April 2022.

"It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment," Lavigne exclusively told PEOPLE the same month.

The pair then called off their 10-month engagement in February this year. "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Paris also had special meaning for Lavigne and Tyga, 33. The pair stepped out together in the city early on in their relationship, shortly after her engagement to Mod Sun ended.

After first being photographed together on Feb. 19 — when they were seen hugging after sharing a meal at Nobu — Lavigne and Tyga then set off for Paris together in March. The new couple was then spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week. They stopped by Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant, and were photographed kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on March 6, though a source said at the time the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”

"[They're] very into each other," a source told PEOPLE in March. "They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious. But they are spending a lot of time together."

On Tuesday, news broke that the "Bite Me" singer and the "Rack City" rapper split. TMZ was first to report the news. A source told PEOPLE this week that Lavigne will be keeping the custom-made $80,000 Mavani & Co. Jewelry necklace Tyga gifted her earlier this year.