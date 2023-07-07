Mod Sun Breaks Down the End of His Engagement to Avril Lavigne in Lyrics of New Song 'Strangers'

YouTube

Mod Sun is processing the end of his relationship with Avril Lavigne through music.

The punk-rocker dropped a new breakup song called "Strangers" featuring revealing lyrics about their romance on Friday alongside a music video filmed in Paris — where he proposed to Lavigne last year.

"Strangers" finds Mod Sun, 36, reflecting on their relationship arc, as he sings about seeing the 38-year-old "Complicated" performer on television before they met, getting to know each other and quickly growing close.

"I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend / Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again," sings the musician.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mod Sun notes that he "didn't know about" his partner's "past life" throughout the seemingly blissful start to their romance.

On the track, he also documents their ups and downs: discussing moving in together after "just a couple weeks" and enjoying their relationship before fighting, splitting up and seeing "pictures on the internet" of Lavigne — likely the ones of her kissing rapper Tyga — as their engagement ended.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

"Our first fight / I saw your true colors, your bad side / Pictures on the internet you can't hide / Soon as I go out of state, I'm out of mind," continues Mod Sun, who was on tour when their engagement was called off in February.

He and Lavigne met in January 2021 and released a collaborative single titled "Flames" the same month — which he references on "Strangers," singing: "Guess it really did go up in flames in the end."

They were first romantically linked in February 2022, and he proposed in Paris in April 2022 before the engagement was called off less than a year later.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Lavigne was first spotted with Tyga around the same time, and they were then spotted on multiple outings during Paris Fashion Week. The pair stopped by Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant and were photographed kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party on March 6, though a source said at the time the relationship was “very new” and “very casual.”



Last month, PEOPLE confirmed Lavigne and Tyga split after three-and-a-half months of dating. Mod Sun posted a preview of "Strangers" the following day.

Over the past week, however, Lavigne and Tyga were spotted hanging out together in Las Vegas and attending a Fourth of July party at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. She also appeared in the rapper's latest TikTok.